Aruba Tourism Authority Hiring For ‘World’s Easiest Job’
Destination & Tourism Laurie Baratti March 24, 2023
The Aruba Tourism Authority is looking for one sunny personality to handle what it has labeled as the ‘World’s Easiest Job’: the One Happy Island’s new weatherperson. It’s the ultimate entry-level position, which requires zero previous experience and almost no effort while you’re soaking up the delights of this sun-drenched Dutch Caribbean destination (well, for one glorious week, at least).
With year-round clear skies, tropical trade winds and plenty of sunshine, Aruba’s weather forecast on any given day doesn’t require a whole lot of meteorological expertise. The tourism authority explained that Aruba enjoys more sunny days each year than any other Caribbean island, and that’s saying something.
"So often, unexpected weather conditions force travelers to reschedule their long-awaited vacations. Fortunately, Aruba is blessed to have consistently clear, sunny skies, making it the perfect destination for visitors to explore and enjoy any time of the year," Aruba Tourism Authority CEO Ronella Croes said in a statement given to Travel + Leisure. "Through the 'World's Easiest Job' campaign, we are aiming to find the perfect weatherperson to help us showcase the island's wonderful weather."
Since the so-called job is basically a breeze, let’s just be real and call it a free vacation, because the rest of the lucky winner’s time will be spent enjoying the sun and sand, sipping on tropical drinks and experiencing all that Aruba has to offer. They’ll be staying at the Embassy Suites by Hilton Aruba Resort, a new oceanfront property located on Eagle Beach, rated as one of the top beaches in the world
You can apply online by registering and submitting a 30-second audition video for the chance to win a seven-day, six-night trip to the One Happy Island. The person who is selected will serve as weather reporter for the week and feature in spots for Aruba’s official social media channels, reminding the rest of the world that island’s weather practically never changes.
Legal residents of the mainland U.S. and Canada (except Quebec) are eligible to enter via the official website, which is accepting submissions through March 31.
For the latest travel news, updates and deals, be sure to subscribe to the daily TravelPulse newsletter here.
For more information on Aruba, Caribbean
For more Destination & Tourism News
More by Laurie Baratti
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS