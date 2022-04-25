Aruba Will Pay Luggage Fees for Visitors as Part of New Promotion
Destination & Tourism Donald Wood April 25, 2022
Tourism officials in Aruba announced the island is offering a new Lose Your Baggage promotion to help pay luggage fees for travelers.
Running through May 31, travelers who submit their upcoming itinerary, flight confirmation or proof of an anticipated trip to Aruba will be eligible to receive a $60 Visa Gift Card to cover the cost of their checked bags.
Travel must be completed by December 31.
Aruba also boasts special on-island deals that include tour discounts, including Pelican Adventures offering 15 percent off activities with the code PELICAN15 and Red Sail Adventures giving travelers a 20 percent discount on one snorkel trip with ArubaEffect20.
"We know travelers are eager to go on their next adventure, so we're inviting them to leave their emotional baggage behind and embark on a refreshing journey to Aruba," said Ronella Croes, CEO of the Aruba Tourism Authority. "We want visitors to enjoy the transformative experience that is The Aruba Effect and see how it can lift your mood while dropping your defenses."
The Lose Your Baggage promotion is part of Aruba’s new advertising campaign, The Aruba Effect, which includes a website, digital videos, organic social and display, as well as special partnerships with HBO, Hulu, Paramount and Discovery+.
The Aruba Effect will be present in key markets including New York, Chicago, Boston, Miami, Houston and more.
