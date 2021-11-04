Last updated: 09:57 AM ET, Thu November 04 2021

Aruba’s New Partnership Makes Entry Requirements Easier

Destination & Tourism Lacey Pfalz November 04, 2021

Colorful Oranjestad Aruba
Colorful buildings in Oranjestad on the island of Aruba (photo via dbvirago / iStock / Getty Images Plus)

Aruba is streamlining its entry requirements with a new partnership with OK2Roam and VFS Global, eliminating the need for travelers to upload their PCR test results onto Aruba’s entry platform or present paper documents upon entry.

The OK2Roam-VFS Global process will eliminate the need to carry both vaccination records and COVID-19 test results when it begins operation in Aruba. When travelers take tests with a list of approved providers, their results will be securely and automatically uploaded for pre-clearance, eliminating the need to stand in line upon entry to gain clearance with the required vaccine or test results.

“This is a very simple and good idea, which we are delighted to pioneer with OK2Roam and VFS Global. It will help us provide our visitors with a better, more welcoming experience, on arrival in the airport; and, thanks to VFS Global’s worldwide presence, it will help us attract more long-haul visitors, who generally stay longer and spend more,” said Aruba’s Minister of Tourism and Public Health, Danguillaume Oduber.

Chris Dix, Head of Business Development for VFS Global added, “This project with Aruba represents an exciting opportunity for all concerned since it will provide a crucial proof of concept to support the growth of travel, tourism and trade. Once successfully launched, this concept can be an opportunity for other destinations as well, because we can make secure and genuine COVID-19 test results digitally available and thereby make countries’ border operations more efficient and contribute to eliminating the spread of the coronavirus.”

It is unclear when the streamlining process will begin in Aruba, but the paperless model could lay the groundwork for other countries’ adoption of a similar or the same process.

Lacey Pfalz
