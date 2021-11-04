Aruba’s New Partnership Makes Entry Requirements Easier
Destination & Tourism Lacey Pfalz November 04, 2021
Aruba is streamlining its entry requirements with a new partnership with OK2Roam and VFS Global, eliminating the need for travelers to upload their PCR test results onto Aruba’s entry platform or present paper documents upon entry.
The OK2Roam-VFS Global process will eliminate the need to carry both vaccination records and COVID-19 test results when it begins operation in Aruba. When travelers take tests with a list of approved providers, their results will be securely and automatically uploaded for pre-clearance, eliminating the need to stand in line upon entry to gain clearance with the required vaccine or test results.
“This is a very simple and good idea, which we are delighted to pioneer with OK2Roam and VFS Global. It will help us provide our visitors with a better, more welcoming experience, on arrival in the airport; and, thanks to VFS Global’s worldwide presence, it will help us attract more long-haul visitors, who generally stay longer and spend more,” said Aruba’s Minister of Tourism and Public Health, Danguillaume Oduber.
Chris Dix, Head of Business Development for VFS Global added, “This project with Aruba represents an exciting opportunity for all concerned since it will provide a crucial proof of concept to support the growth of travel, tourism and trade. Once successfully launched, this concept can be an opportunity for other destinations as well, because we can make secure and genuine COVID-19 test results digitally available and thereby make countries’ border operations more efficient and contribute to eliminating the spread of the coronavirus.”
It is unclear when the streamlining process will begin in Aruba, but the paperless model could lay the groundwork for other countries’ adoption of a similar or the same process.
For the latest insight on travel around the world, check out this interactive guide:
For the latest travel news, updates, and deals, be sure to subscribe to the daily TravelPulse newsletter here.
Sponsored Content
-
Worry-Free Beach Vacations in CancunPromoted by Oasis Hotels & Resorts
- Promoted by ALG Vacations
-
Hotel Xcaret Arte All-Fun Inclusive Riviera MayaPromoted by Hotel Xcaret Arte
-
Help Your Clients Maximize the Mediterranean by Becoming a Malta Specialist
For more information on Aruba, Caribbean
For more Destination & Tourism News
More by Lacey Pfalz
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS