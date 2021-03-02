Atlantis Aquaventure Expands Waterpark
March 02, 2021
Dubai’s Atlantis Aquaventure announced that it has expanded its total park size by a third, making it one of the largest waterparks in the world and featuring twenty-eight new waterslides and attractions.
The new Trident Tower, 157-feet tall, has twelve waterslides and attractions, while Splashers lagoon and Splashers Cove have sixteen new waterslides and attractions.
The waterpark now features hero slides, like the Odyssey of Terror, a family rafting ride in which riders experience free falling for a short time, or Medusa’s Lair, where individual riders will race one another through narrow, winding tubes to the end. The really thrilling ride is the Blackout, the tallest body drop slide in the Middle East, which takes riders on a nearly vertical drop from Trident Tower.
Residents of the United Arab Emirates can purchase an Aquaventure Annual or Season pass, while visitors may purchase a two-day pass that allows for unlimited access to the waterpark, beach and The Lost Chambers Aquarium for two days.
“As the biggest waterpark expansion in history, we are delighted that Atlantis, Dubai is now home to one of the world’s largest waterparks, as well as record-breaking waterslides some of which cannot be found anywhere else globally,” said Tim Kelly, Executive Vice President and Managing Director, Atlantis Dubai. “Now with 105 slides, attractions and experiences for all ages and thrill levels, the expansion has increased Atlantis Aquaventure by a third in size to feature 79 rides across three towers, 26 marine and water sport experiences and 26 food and beverage outlets and kiosks across the park. We’ve also doubled the length of Aquaventure beach to 3,280 feet. This brand-new destination further enhances our positioning as the leading entertainment destination in the region, while simultaneously elevating the UAE’s status as both a regional and global tourism hub for families."
