Atlantis Paradise Island Announces Wine & Food Festival
Destination & Tourism Atlantis, Paradise Island, Bahamas Noreen Kompanik January 04, 2023
Atlantis Paradise Island has announced its inaugural Nassau Paradise Island Wine & Food Festival with proceeds supporting the Atlantis Blue Foundation dedicated to saving marine wildlife and its endangered habitats throughout the Bahamas and Caribbean seas.
The five-day festival running from March 15 to March 19, 2023, will showcase world-renowned chefs, master sommeliers, mixologists and notable TV personalities set against the backdrop of Atlantis’ five miles of white sand beaches and crystal blue waters.
After Atlantis’ successful Taste of Paradise Food & Wine Festival, the newly named Nassau Paradise Island Wine & Food Festival will be expanded to include local and regional chefs and restaurants, music performances, exclusive dinners, beachside parties, culinary demonstrations and family-friendly activities hosted throughout the resort. Atlantis Paradise Island is the only destination in the Caribbean with three Michelin-rated chefs – showcasing the Bahamas as the ultimate culinary destination in the region.
Culinary event programming includes:
Taste of Paradise – The festival’s key tasting event with JJ Johnson, Alon Shaya, Andrew Zimmern and other celebrity chefs.
Celebrity Chef Wine Lunches and Dinners – Alex Guarnaschelli, Aarón Sánchez, Michael White and Andrew Zimmern will each host a memorable in-restaurant dining experience featuring their recipes paired with signature wines.
Ice Cream Social – A family-friendly, sweets-filled afternoon with Duff Goldman and the resort’s resident pastry and dessert chefs.
Jerk Jam – A signature event celebrating Jerk, the iconic Caribbean flavor, hosted by Alex Guarnaschelli and JJ Johnson with a special performance by Grammy Award-winning and Golden Globe-nominated rapper Wyclef Jean.
Sparkles At Sunset – An elegant Champagne tasting in the famous Bridge Suite of The Royal Tower.
Sugar & Spice – A late-night event at The Cove Pool hosted by pastry chef Duff Goldman with over-the-top desserts and music from DJ Kim Lee (from Netflix’s Bling Empire).
Tacos and Cocktails – A taco and tequila fiesta with Aarón Sánchez and festival mixologist Tony Abou-Ganim.
2023 will also bring multimillion-dollar renovations and new partnerships throughout the resort, including the refurbishment of The Royal Towers to a reimagined Atlantis Casino, and more. The resort's 25th anniversary launches a new chapter for the celebrated destination, ensuring guests will continue to experience the best at Atlantis Paradise Island, with stunning accommodations, innovative cuisine and extraordinary experiences.
For the latest travel news, updates and deals, subscribe to the daily TravelPulse newsletter.
Sponsored Content
For more information on Atlantis, Paradise Island, Bahamas, Bahamas, Nassau
For more Destination & Tourism News
More by Noreen Kompanik
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS