Last updated: 10:32 AM ET, Wed October 06 2021

Australia to Block International Visitors Until at Least 2022

Destination & Tourism Rich Thomaselli October 06, 2021

The famous Sydney Opera House on Sydney Harbour, New South Wales, Australia. (
The famous Sydney Opera House on Sydney Harbour, New South Wales, Australia. (photo courtesy of Collette)

Australia, which has been one of the most restrictive countries in the world when it comes to battling the COVID-19 pandemic, will continue to block international tourists at least into 2022.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison made the proclamation in an interview.

ADVERTISING

“We will get to international visitors as well, I believe next year,” Morrison said when discussing lifting more pandemic restrictions with the Associated Press in a story printed by the Washington D.C. publication The Hill.

Trending Now
Coronavirus Outbreak
Coronaviruses are a large family of viruses that are common in many different species of animals, including camels, cattle, cats, and bats.
Coronavirus travel restrictions sign.

New Report Shows Growing Frustration With COVID-19 Travel...

New York Hilton Midtown

New York Hilton Midtown Reopens

Southwest Airplane (Photo via Southwest)

Southwest Mandates Employee Vaccinations by December 8

Example of a CCTV system using facial recognition technology amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

What Role Will Facial Recognition Tech Play in Post-Pandemic...

Coast of the Caribean Sea, Bridgetown, Barbados

CDC Raises and Lowers Travel Alert Levels for Several Countries

Virtually all foreign tourists have been prohibited from visiting the land down under since March of 2020.

Morrison said last week that the country would reopen the border for its citizens and permanent residents.

Morrison hinted that Australia will start relaxing its restrictions in stages. Before admitting international visitors, he said his government is going to look to get international students and skilled migrants into the country first.

Also, the Prime Minister said he wants to first “complete quarantine-free travel for certain countries, such as New Zealand, when it is safe to do so.”

As for a date when restrictions will be fully lifted, that remains to be seen as “2022” is obviously vague. The Australian Tourism Export Council wants to have international travel up and running by March of next year to bring the tourism dollars back to the country.

More than 9.3 million tourists visited Australia in 2019, an all-time high. That number dropped 6.5 million in 2020 and is expected to fall further this year.

Morrison announced earlier in the month that fully vaccinated Australians will be allowed to leave the country in November, after the country hits 80 percent fully vaccinated.

For the latest insights on travel to Australia, check out the guide below:

For more information on Australia

For more Destination & Tourism News

More by Rich Thomaselli

Rich Thomaselli
New Jersey, Pilsener Haus

The Best Place To Celebrate Oktoberfest in Each State

Jamaica To Welcome Additional Cruise Lines in November

gallery icon 15 Cheaper Alternatives To Popular US Cities

gallery icon The Most Vegan and Vegetarian Friendly US Cities

Bonaire, the Next 'It' Place in the Caribbean?

Comments

You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.

LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS