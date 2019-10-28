Australia's Famed Uluru Officially Closes to Hikers
Bringing a conclusion to a vote taken two years ago, Australia’s famed Uluru is now officially closed to hikers.
The end of hiking at the sacred site, formerly known as Ayers Rock, has been a controversial move, causing division among both indigenous Australians and people around the world.
The ban is the result of a unanimous decision from the Uluru-Kata Tjuta National Park Board of Management, but it stems from the wishes of the Anangu tribe who are Uluru's traditional owners. Anangu traditional law prohibits climbing, according to CBS News.
Indigenous academic Marcia Langton has said that climbing the mountain defiles a sacred place and shows contempt for Aboriginal culture.
In the days leading up to Uluru's closure this week, however, hikers from around the world rushed to squeeze in one last opportunity to make the ascent.
One hiker, Janet Ishikawa, came all the way from Hawaii and expressed criticism of the looming closure.
"It's a total overreaction. All of a sudden they want to take ownership of all this stuff," Ishikawa told CBS News. "They say you shouldn't climb because of all this sacred stuff. I can still respect it and climb it."
Minister for Indigenous Australians Ken Wyatt expressed disappointment and dismay over the frenzy to climb Uluru one last time.
"It would be equivalent to having a rush of people climbing over the Australian War Memorial if I can be so brazen in that regard, because sacred objects, community by community, are absolutely important in the story of that nation of people," Wyatt, who is indigenous, told CBS News.
Climbing the rock is now punishable with a $4,300 fine.
