Australia’s New South Wales Takes Over Times Square
Destination & Tourism March 05, 2020
WHY IT RATES: The state of New South Wales is promoting its tourism recovery with a digital billboard in New York’s Times Square. —Janeen Christoff, TravelPulse Senior Writer
Sydney’s greatest icons including the Sydney Harbour Bridge, Sydney Opera House and Bondi Beach will light up 18 stories of screens in New York’s Times Square for the next two weeks to promote Sydney as a world-class holiday destination.
The digital billboard reaches more than 1.5 million people daily–or 21 million across the fortnight–an opportunity donated by Lightyear Media in support of NSW’s tourism recovery activities and facilitated by the NSW Government’s tourism and major events agency Destination NSW.
Minister for jobs, investment, tourism and Western Sydney Stuart Ayres said the billboard would provide invaluable exposure for the Harbour City and NSW.
“Anyone who sees images of Sydney Opera House, our picturesque Harbour, the iconic Sydney Harbour Bridge and our nature and wildlife falls in love with what NSW has to offer,” Minister Ayres said.
“As a hub in one of the most popular, most influential cities in the world, Times Square is the perfect place to promote Sydney to potential travelers and inspire them to holiday here this year.”
The U.S. remains NSW’s second-largest international market, and in the year ending September 2019, about 526,000 U.S. visitors generated $838.5 million in visitor spend for the state.
“We know that Sydney is also the gateway to regional NSW for travelers. Almost 1.5 million international and domestic overnight visitors to Sydney also explored our state’s regional gems in the year ending September 2019,” Ayres said.
SOURCE: Destination NSW press release.
