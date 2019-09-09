#BahamasStrong: TravelPulse Relief Fund Surpasses Initial Goal and Increases to $20K
Destination & Tourism Bahamas Ministry of Tourism Marsha Mowers September 09, 2019
TO DONATE: https://www.gofundme.com/f/astmk9-travelpulse-bahamas-relief-fund
On Friday afternoon, only hours after we first launched our drive, the TravelPulse GoFundMe for Bahamas Relief surpassed our goal of $10,000. So we upped our goal to double - $20,000 - and we've now, after only three days since the start, have nearly reached that thanks to two major donations from TravelBrands and Vision Travel, who each donated a whopping $5,000.
We're only a couple thousand dollars away from reaching our new goal!
The GoFundMe was started by travAlliance Media, parent company of TravelPulse US, TravelPulse Canada and TravelPulse Quebec to encourage our partners throughout North America and beyond, to help our friends in the Bahamas.All funds that will be sent directly to locals via the official tourism board of the Bahamas, the Islands of the Bahamas.
Paul A. Strachan, Sr Director, Canada for the Bahamas Tourist Office, had a message to partners on Monday regarding relief efforts and the importance now, more than ever, of tourism to the country.
"The Bahamas ministry of tourism and aviation urges travellers to consider keeping and pursuing their vacations to the islands that were not affected and remain open. In the Northwest Bahamas, these include the Bahamas capital of Nassau and neighboring Paradise Island as well as Eleuthera, Andros, Bimini and the Berry Island. Islands in the Southeastern and Central Bahamas remain unaffected, including the Exumas, Cat Island, San Salvador, Rum Cay, Long Island, Acklins/Crooked Island, Mayaguana and Inagua.
Airports, hotels and attractions across the above-mentioned islands are open and ready to welcome guests while cruise schedules are returning to normal service. A status listing can be found on www.bahamas.com/storms. However, this is not a comprehensive list. We advise you to confirm with you travel providers directly regarding possible impacts to travel plans.
Should you have any inquiries on how to support relief efforts, please direct individuals to www.bahamas.com/relief.
The Government and people of the Islands of the Bahamas appreciate your concern and support in the wake of the hurricane."
