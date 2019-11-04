Baja California Announces Tourist Tax
November 04, 2019
Beach vacations in Los Cabos just got a little bit more expensive. The Mexican state of Baja California will begin charging visitors a tourist tax starting on November 9, 2020.
The new tax will be approximately $18.50 for every foreign visitor and will be payable at kiosks at the local airport.
When announcing the new fee, the state said that the money would be used for infrastructure and social services. It is the first state in Mexico to charge tourists directly at the point of entry rather than include the money in taxes on items such as airplane tickets.
The new tax was approved in November of 2016 by the local congress, which noted that the money would be used to set up the Fund for the Sustainability of Baja California Sur, allocating pesos for education, health, public safety, housing, sport, employment, culture, agricultural and fisheries development as well as for infrastructure throughout the five municipalities.
The measure was met with criticism at first as well as some approval. The tax, which was supposed to take effect in December of 2017, was delayed nearly two years and is only just now being implemented.
