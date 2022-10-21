Baja California Sur Promotes Sustainable and Regenerative Tourism
Destination & Tourism TravelPulse Staff October 21, 2022
Mexico's Baja California Sur offers you all kinds of adventures, spectacular views, and countless ways to have fun as a tourist and to make new temporary homes as a digital nomad.
You can choose between all possible destinations. You decide when to take a recommendation, investigate more on your own or let yourself be guided by instinct. You could connect with yourself and everything that surrounds you, traveling safely and sustainably, in harmony with communities and biodiversity.
Choose the products and services offered by local people, and let their faces bring your route to life. Enjoy everything that Baja California Sur and its people have for you.
The Government of Baja California Sur and the Airbnb platform announced initiatives to promote tourism and figures on the economic impact of the platform in the state and promote the state as one of the most critical hubs in Latin America for digital nomads.
According to internal company data, in the first six months of 2022, stays of 28 days or more in Baja California Sur booked through the Airbnb platform accounted for 16 percent of total nights booked.
As the first step in this alliance, a campaign was presented in La Paz, Baja California Sur, primarily aimed at digital nomads, that is, remote workers who, thanks to technology, work from any city, showing the benefits that the state offers them.
This campaign is the first of its kind that will feature a collaboration between Airbnb and the Tourism Trust of the State of Baja California Sur.
"It is an honor for Airbnb to present the campaign to help Baja California Sur. Digital nomads will discover all that the state has to offer them in terms of sustainable tourism while providing them with the necessary amenities so they can work from anywhere while enjoying the natural wonders of the area," explained Angel Terral, Airbnb Director for Mexico, Central America, and the Caribbean.
"Baja California Sur is the best place for digital nomads who want to connect with the magnificence of nature and the friendliness of the locals. Here they will be able to immerse themselves in the state's different landscapes, such as the desert or the beach, and travel in a sustainable way," detailed Maribel Collins Sánchez, Secretary of Tourism and Economy of Baja California Sur.
"They will be able to taste the region's gastronomy and enjoy the natural richness of the coast to watch whales and discover the enormous variety of marine life that inhabits our coasts. It is important to highlight that 42 percent of the state comprises Natural Protected Areas and UNESCO Heritage."
In this line, the campaign will aim to promote sustainable and regenerative tourism and the Magical Towns, always with respect for local communities and natural ecosystems.
This effort will be complemented with a statistical information portal developed by the Airbnb platform that will contribute to building traveler profiles and learning about new tourism trends and other relevant data for the development and dissemination of Baja California Sur's tourism offer.
The agreement also seeks to promote community inclusion and strengthen the value chain. A pilot program will be developed to inform ecotourism entrepreneurs so they can publish and offer their spaces and experiences through the Airbnb digital platform.
