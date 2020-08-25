Bali Bans International Tourists Until 2021
Destination & Tourism Donald Wood August 25, 2020
Government officials in Bali announced foreign tourists would not be permitted to enter the Indonesian island for the remainder of 2020 due to concerns regarding the ongoing coronavirus outbreak.
According to BBC.com, the ban on international arrivals comes after Bali reopened beaches, temples and other tourism hotspots for domestic visitors and planned to welcome foreign tourists on September 11.
The plan to welcome international travelers was canceled after the number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Indonesia started to climb. Officials did not reveal when tourists would be welcomed back, but said it wouldn’t be until 2021 at the earliest.
The capital of Jakarta has also banned foreign tourists from entering.
“The situation in Indonesia is not conducive to allow international tourists to visit Indonesia, including Bali,” Governor Wayan Koster said in a statement. “The central government supports (Bali’s) plans to recover tourism by opening the doors for international tourists. However, this requires care, prudence, not to be rushed, and requires careful preparation.”
Bali is heavily dependent on the tourism industry, and the viral pandemic has caused airlines to reduce the number of flights to the region and left hotels empty and restaurants struggling to survive.
Earlier this year, Marriott’s urban-inspired brand, Aloft, opened its first hotel on Bali in the beach-resort center of Seminyak.
