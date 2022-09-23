Barbados Drops All COVID-19 Travel Protocols
September 23, 2022
Barbados has announced the removal of all remaining COVID-related entry protocols.
As of Friday, September 23, Barbados will no longer implement testing requirements for entering the country, regardless of vaccination status.
Additionally, the wearing of face masks is now optional and is only mandatory for individuals working in and visiting healthcare facilities, nursing homes, hospitals and senior citizen homes as well as persons traveling on public transportation and those who are COVID-19 positive.
"This is the last step for us which reflects our position as fully open for business following the COVID-19 pandemic. We look forward to continuing to welcome visitors to our shores to experience all of the new and returning events slated for the rest of the year, and into early 2023,” Minister of Tourism and International Transport Lisa Cummins said in a statement.
