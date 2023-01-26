Barbados to Host 2023 Caribbean Travel Marketplace
Barbados is this year’s destination and host for the Caribbean Hotel and Tourism Association’s (CHTA) 41st annual Caribbean Travel Marketplace, the trade organization’s largest event, which will be held May 9-11, 2023.
According to CHTA President Nicola Madden-Grieg, this is the organization’s first time it will be held in Barbados. Last year, the event was held in Puerto Rico. Barbados presents an ideal host destination because it is currently undergoing a resurgence of popularity post-pandemic, in both cruise tourism and land arrivals.
“CHTA has a very strong relationship with both public and private sector stakeholders in Barbados, and as we position the region’s top earner for robust growth this year, we are delighted to lock arms with our Bajan partners to drive business to the Caribbean,” said Madden-Grieg.
The second annual Caribbean Travel Forum & Awards, which first began in 2022, will once again return on May 9 to open the Caribbean Travel Marketplace event, to recognize key leaders, organizations and destinations within the Caribbean region. The forum focuses on the business of tourism, with business appointments available throughout the event.
“Our private sector partners, together with the BTMI and the Ministry of Tourism and Transport, are keen to showcase Barbados’ exceptional product and experiences and we cannot wait to welcome you to our island home,” said Renée Coppin, Chairman of the Barbados Hotel & Tourism Association.
The event will be located at the Lloyd Erskine Sandiford Centre, with registration details to be announced soon.
