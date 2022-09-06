Last updated: 02:20 PM ET, Tue September 06 2022

Barbados Updates Cruise Protocols

Barbados Tourism Marketing Inc. Lacey Pfalz September 06, 2022

Barbados offers a mosaic of endless recreational, cultural and extreme tourism activities. (Photo via BTMI).
The beloved Caribbean island of Barbados has updated its port entry guidelines for cruise travelers, no longer requiring fully vaccinated travelers to provide a negative COVID-19 test result to enter the island.

Fully vaccinated travelers will also no longer be subject to specific excursions, but can now freely explore the island.

Travelers who are disembarking from a cruise and staying in Barbados from a homeport cruise will be required to complete the country’s Immigration Online Entry/Departure Form (ED) at least 72 hours prior to arrival.

Barbados currently still requires cruise lines to test their travelers prior to porting on the island, as well as require travelers to be fully vaccinated to disembark in Barbados.

The island expects to welcome its average number of cruise travelers this winter season, with 25 cruise lines expected to facilitate 800,000 cruise travelers to Barbados.

