Best Destinations for a Galentine’s Day Trip
Destination & Tourism Mackenzie Cullen February 07, 2020
Even though Galentine’s Day was created as a funny gag for a Parks and Recreation episode, women have really taken to the idea of foregoing the romance-centered Valentine’s Day in favor of celebrating with a group of friends. This year, February 13 falls on a Thursday, which makes for a perfect Galentine’s Day long weekend getaway.
A perfect gals-only weekend takes some planning, so the travel experts at Avis Car Rental have made a list of destinations that will make for an unforgettable Galentine’s Day weekend. The people of Avis have come up with locations and activities to suit tastes of all kinds.
For those seeking a quiet and relaxing weekend getaway, Avis recommends Austin, Texas. Rent an Avis convertible to take you and your friends to Lake Austin for a serene Texas experience. Lodgings like Lake Austin Spa Resort and Vintage Villas provide comforting accommodations when you’re not busy getting a massage or canoeing on the lake.
Ladies looking to soak up some sun should head over to the Florida Keys. Each island holds pristine beaches and breathtaking sunsets that make for some Instagram-worthy group photos. Activities can range from snorkeling in Key Largo to kayaking out to Islamorada’s Mangroves and much, much more.
Athletes and adventure-lovers should gather in an Avis SUV (with a rentable ski rack) and head up north to Vermont for a girls-only ski trip. Killington Ski Mountain has immaculate slopes for skiers and snowboarders alike, but even the non-skiers can enjoy the lovely views and wintertime scenery.
For friends who prefer road trips together over a trip spent in one location, Avis recommends exploring the charm of the southern United States. Drive through Charleston, South Carolina and stop by the Boone Hall plantation (especially if you’re a fan of The Notebook), before heading downtown for a shopping spree. Afterward, make your way to Savannah, Georgia for a dining experience at the Atlantic restaurant or visit Salacia Salts to make your own body scrubs and facial masks.
