Blue Ribbon Bags Expands to China
Destination & Tourism August 08, 2019
WHY IT RATES: The agreement will bring the services of Blue Ribbon Bags to the Chinese market. --Janeen Christoff, TravelPulse Senior Writer
Blue Ribbon Bags and Igola.com, China’s largest travel metasearch engine, agreed to a strategic partnership.
With the partnership, Igola.com will become the exclusive GSA for Blue Ribbon Bags (BRB) in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Macao, and Taiwan.
With hundreds of OTAs, travel agents, airlines and travel insurance providers already offering and including their product, BRB has now launched their unique service in the immense Chinese market.
BRB’s new partner, Igola.com, is a smart flight meta search that offers facilitated bookings using a unique algorithm for flight virtual interlining. Igola.com is currently integrating BRB and plans to offer the service on their platform by the end of August 2019.
The partnership will also give BRB a foothold in China due to Igola.com’s existing relationships with OTAs and Airlines in the growing market.
Daniel Levine, president of Blue Ribbon Bags, said: “This strategic partnership extends BRB’s customer reach to previously untouched regions. Igola.com’s expertise in API technology and their knowledge of the Chinese market will allow our service to be integrated quickly in the new region.”
For Igola.com, BRB’s offering aligns with their goal of providing the ultimate personalized service to travelers.
This year, Igola.com will continue to focus on promoting to overseas markets, while improving its domestic business and user experience, continuously optimizing its technology algorithms and expanding its partnerships to provide a friendly and quality travel service experience for travelers around the world.
SOURCE: Blue Ribbon Bags press release.
