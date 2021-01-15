Bonaire Borders Reopen as International Flights Resume
Destination & Tourism Brian Major January 15, 2021
The Dutch Caribbean nation of Bonaire has re-opened to international visitors with the resumption of flight service from American Airlines, Delta Airlines and United Airlines beginning in February said Tourism Corporation Bonaire officials.
Delta will offer weekly direct flights to Bonaire from Atlanta beginning February 6, 2021, while America will fly to Bonaire from Miami beginning February 13. The same day United will launch nonstop flights to Bonaire from Houston and Newark.
Travelers to Bonaire are required to complete a Public Health Department health declaration form 48 hours prior to departure and provide proof of a negative COVID-19 PCR test taken 72 hours prior to arrival.
Travelers who arrive without the required form and test information will be required to quarantine for 10 days at their own cost. Updated information is available at the Bonaire COVID-19 crisis website.
