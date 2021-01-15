Last updated: 03:38 PM ET, Fri January 15 2021

Bonaire Borders Reopen as International Flights Resume

Destination & Tourism Brian Major January 15, 2021

Bonaire landscape
Flights to Bonaire from U.S. gateways resume in February. (Photo courtesy of Tourism Corporation Bonaire)

The Dutch Caribbean nation of Bonaire has re-opened to international visitors with the resumption of flight service from American Airlines, Delta Airlines and United Airlines beginning in February said Tourism Corporation Bonaire officials.

Delta will offer weekly direct flights to Bonaire from Atlanta beginning February 6, 2021, while America will fly to Bonaire from Miami beginning February 13. The same day United will launch nonstop flights to Bonaire from Houston and Newark.

ADVERTISING
Trending Now
Reopening Plans
Reopening from COVID-19
Playa Hotels & Resorts

Playa Hotels & Resorts to Offer Complimentary Onsite COVID-19...

Over-The-Water Bungalows

Caribbean Resorts and Destinations Address New CDC COVID-19...

Secrets Cap Cana Resort & Spa

AMResorts Introduces Onsite Testing, Extended Stays and...

Grand Palladium, Palladium Hotel Group

Palladium Unveils Onsite COVID-19 Testing at Its Resorts

Sandals Grande St Lucian Spa & Beach Resort

Sandals and Beaches Resorts To Offer Free COVID Testing

Travelers to Bonaire are required to complete a Public Health Department health declaration form 48 hours prior to departure and provide proof of a negative COVID-19 PCR test taken 72 hours prior to arrival.

Travelers who arrive without the required form and test information will be required to quarantine for 10 days at their own cost. Updated information is available at the Bonaire COVID-19 crisis website.

For more information on Bonaire, Caribbean

For more Destination & Tourism News

More by Brian Major

Brian Major
Anguilla beach

Anguilla Tourist Board Launches Virtual Trade Show

Mexican Caribbean Tourism Hotspots Offering CDC-Required COVID-19 Tests

Bahamas Integrating New CDC Order Into Existing Protocols

How Saint Lucia Adapted to CDC’s COVID-19 Protocol Changes

gallery icon Top 10 Destinations Americans Want to Travel to Post-Pandemic

Comments

You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.

LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS