Brand New Night Tour Lets You Explore Vatican Under the Stars
Destination & Tourism Mia Taylor October 21, 2019
Exploring Rome’s famed Vatican during the day is for novices who haven’t figured out how to avoid the crushing crowds.
Those who want a slightly more memorable (and exclusive) experience will want to hold off for a spectacular evening tour under the stars.
Rome specialists What A Life Tours have recently announced just such an opportunity, a brand new tour that allows participants to experience a truly unique and privileged entrance to the Vatican and Sistine Chapel at night.
The Vatican After Hours Tour gives visitors the opportunity to view the highlights of the Vatican’s extensive art collection and the Sistine Chapel in small, intimate groups long after crowds have departed. An expert guide takes groups of only 12 guests on this starlit adventure, exploring the Vatican’s maze of globally acclaimed art and historic architecture.
Yes, just you, a guide and 11 other people wandering the near-empty halls of the iconic building.
As the group explores, the guide tells stories about the legendary artists whose works are on display and their lives, along with juicy tidbits about the rivalry and drama that unfolded between the creators of the Vatican’s most esteemed jewels.
The tour's leader will also provide invaluable insights behind the works of art and delve into some of the most forward-thinking art techniques of the times.
With its awe-inspiring 54 galleries, the Vatican Museums offer the crème de la crème of art and architecture in a nocturnal ambiance that few ever get to experience.
Three hours after the Vatican has closed its general admission entrance the After-Hours Tour will begin, meaning visitors get an entirely undisturbed view of remarkable artworks like Raphael’s ‘School of Athens’, ‘The Raphael Rooms’, Michelangelo’s ‘The Creation of Adam’, and his ‘The Last Judgment’.
Tour participants will also get to appreciate sculptures amid the shadows, admire courtyards in a moonlit glow and take-in colorful mosaics all without interruption.
Additionally, visitors will enjoy a complimentary aperitivo of bubbling prosecco and some light nibbles just a few minutes’ walk from the Vatican Museums at the What A Life Tours office.
Vatican City is one of the most popular landmarks in the world with up to 25,000 visitors a day, according to What a Life Tours.
With its popularity comes crowds of tourists that make it near impossible to navigate the city during the day. The new Vatican After Hours Tour allows visitors to enter the world’s smallest country while avoiding the massive day-time crush.
“It’s such an honor to have visitors from around the world to experience the Vatican City as it was always intended, with plenty of peace and quiet for reflection and without the hustle and bustle of other visitors getting in the way and marring such an incomparable and life-changing experience,” said Joseph, director of What A Life Tours.
Prices for the Vatican After Hours tour start at $76 per person including access to otherwise restricted areas, an expert local tour guide, and headsets.
