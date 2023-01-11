Brand USA Announces 2023 Board of Directors
Brand USA, the destination marketing organization for the United States, has revealed its 11-member board of directors for 2023, announcing the newly appointed and reappointed leaders who will help guide it in the year ahead, starting with board chair Todd Davidson. The Travel Oregon CEO was first appointed to the board of directors in 2020 and most recently served as vice chair.
Vice chairs for 2023 include the reappointed Donald Moore, senior vice president, business rental sales and global accounts, Enterprise Holdings, Inc. (Land or Sea Passenger Travel) and Keiko Matsudo Orrall, executive director, Massachusetts Office of Travel and Tourism (State Tourism).
Meanwhile, new appointments for this year include Stephanie Young, president, Disney Vacation Club, Adventures & Expeditions, and Enrichment Programs, Disney Parks, Experiences, and Products (Attractions or Recreation), Tim Mapes, senior vice president and chief marketing & communications officer, Delta Air Lines (Commercial or Private Passenger Air) and Allen Orr, founder, Orr Immigration Law Firm (Immigration Law and Policy).
Elliott Ferguson, president and CEO of Destination DC (City Convention and Visitors’ Bureau) remains in the role of treasurer while Noel Irwin Hentschel, chairman and CEO of American Tours International, LLC (Travel Distribution Services) returns as secretary.
The board's remaining directors for 2023 include Lauren Bailey, CEO and co-founder, Upward Projects (Restaurant); Kristen Esposito, principal, Esposito Global Partners (Small Business or Retail) and Mark Hoplamazian, president and CEO of Hyatt Hotels Corporation (Hotel Accommodations).
The U.S. Secretary of Commerce, in consultation with the U.S. Secretary of State and the U.S. Secretary of Homeland Security, is tasked with appointing the 11-member board. Each director can be appointed for a maximum of two consecutive three-year terms.
"Brand USA's work to help the industry navigate recovery in the face of the many variables at play around the world is vital to a successful 2023," Davidson said in a statement. "I welcome the insights of Stephanie Young, Tim Mapes, and Allen Orr and I’m grateful the board will continue to benefit from Don Moore’s institutional knowledge and experience. I’m humbled by the board’s trust in me to serve as chair and I look forward to collaborating with them and the entire Brand USA team under Chris Thompson's leadership, to drive recovery."
"I’m thrilled to know Todd will serve as board chair in 2023," added Thompson. "It’s important for Brand USA’s chair to have both experience in board leadership and in-depth industry knowledge, and Todd checks all the boxes. I also welcome to the Brand USA family Stephanie Young, Tim Mapes, and Allen Orr and I’m also grateful to welcome Don Moore back for another term. Given the work before us during continued global uncertainty, I know Brand USA will benefit from their individual and collective expertise."
