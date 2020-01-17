Last updated: 01:57 PM ET, Fri January 17 2020

California Ranked Number-One for Adventure

Destination & Tourism Janeen Christoff January 17, 2020

Adventure travel in Lake Tahoe, California.
PHOTO: Adventure travel in Lake Tahoe, California. (photo courtesy vernonwiley/iStock/Getty Images Plus)

When it comes to getting an adrenaline rush, California is the undisputed leader among the 50 U.S. states.

The state is a haven for adventure travelers with diverse natural landscapes that include some of the tallest mountains in the country, deserts filled with natural wonders and an enviable coastline. These diverse conditions make the state an ideal location for a variety of adventurous pursuits.

New research from Insure My Trip ranked California at the top of the list of most adventurous states behind Colorado, New York, Washington state and Wisconsin when it comes to the variety of options the state offers.

California’s accolades include a top-ranking for sky diving with a total of 29 drop zones. Florida and Texas followed, with both offering 24 drop zones.

Colorado, which came in second overall, beat California when it came to options for white-water rafting. There are 60 White Rafting certified companies compared to California’s 57 companies.

California is a mountain bikers paradise, home to 8,197 official mountain bike trails which is 11 percent of all trails in the U.S.

California is home to 22 percent of the country’s safe crag sites making it the number-one spot for mountain climbers.

Only 54 percent of states have paragliding and hang-gliding approved chapters, but California has 14 more approved chapters over second-place Colorado, Washington and New York.

The research found that the top 10 most adventurous states were:

California

Colorado

New York

Washington

Wisconsin

Utah

Oregon

Idaho

Michigan

Florida

Janeen Christoff
