California Spotlights Regional Happenings for Remainder of 2020 Into 2021
Destination & Tourism Laurie Baratti October 30, 2020
California has just released a rundown of some of the regional happenings, events, new openings and anniversaries that are taking place across the Golden State during the remainder of 2020 and leading into 2021. While California has not imposed any quarantine restrictions, out-of-state travelers can familiarize themselves with directives outlined on Visit California’s Responsible Travel Hub to enjoy a safe and responsible visit amid ongoing COVID-19 conditions.
Open-air activities and experiences are obviously an overriding trend as social-distancing continues to be a prevailing prerogative in public spaces. So, if you want to enjoy California attractions and events in the fortunately mild fall and winter West Coast weather here, expect the party to have moved outdoors.
Pop-Up Pedestrian Promenades
Statewide, residents and visitors will find that cities’ main streets have been closed off to traffic, instead establishing “pedestrian promenades” that allow for more outdoor dining and vending space that can support social distancing. Already, many of these makeshift promenades have been extended authorizations into 2021.
New Taco Trails in Concord and Gilroy
Last month, a new Taco Trail launched in Concord—the East Bay’s top region for authentic Mexican food—encompassing more than 35 authentic local Mexican restaurants and taquerias. In Gilroy, the well-known garlic capital of the world, a Taco Trail similarly debuted this past summer, which features 28 local casual and sit-down dining options.
New Air Service
New air service is slated to arrive in San Diego and the Greater Palm Springs area in 2020 and 2021. New domestic flights will be added this year, including Allegiant’s new service from Eugene, Oregon and Boise, Idaho; American Airlines’ new service from Philadelphia and Southwest Airlines’ intended commencement of year-round service to Palm Springs. San Diego International Airport (SAN) also recently announced the launch of new domestic flights to Santa Barbara; Newark, New Jersey and Jackson Hole, Wyoming via Alaska Airlines and Norfolk, Wyoming on Southwest Airlines.
Tiger Woods Short Course Facility
Tiger Woods and Pebble Beach Company in picturesque Monterey County have partnered up, releasing plans to transform the site of the former Peter Hay Golf Course. The new facility will include a short course comprised of nine par-3 holes, a 20,000-square-foot putting course and a 5,000-square-foot food and beverage venue, set to include the resort’s largest outdoor patio positioned for sweeping views. The fresh facility’s grand opening is currently scheduled for spring 2021.
Academy Museum of Motion Pictures
In Los Angeles, the highly-anticipated Academy Museum of Motion Pictures is set to open on April 30, 2021, when it will also unveil for the first time its inaugural temporary exhibition, “Hayao Miyazaki”. This will represent the first North American museum retrospective dedicated to the influential Japanese artist and his acclaimed body of work.
Benton Museum of Art
At Pomona College, located in the Los Angeles-area city of Claremont, the Benton Museum of Art is planning to open in early 2021. This will be a rebirth for the institution as it opens in a new, cast-in-place concrete and glass building, accented with bronze and wood elements, and designed by Machado Silvetti and Gensler. The museum will celebrate by presenting a host of provocative inaugural exhibitions that demonstrate its longstanding commitment to contemporary art, including works by Alia Ali and Helen Pashgian.
New Hotel Openings
California has seen 18 new hotels open since the start of the pandemic and at least 10 more are slated to launch before the end of the year, plus four more in early 2021. The debuting hotel properties range in style from glamorous, luxury Los Angeles hotels to boutique, wellness-centric retreats located in the desert. For a full list of soon-to-open visitor accommodations and attractions, click here.
For an even more comprehensive list of what’s new in California and more information on the various goings-on around the state, for this season and beyond, click here.
