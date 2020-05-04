California Tourism Blighted Following a Decade's Steady Growth
Destination & Tourism Laurie Baratti May 04, 2020
The COVID-19 pandemic has wrought devastation on the entire travel industry, but a new report reveals how the blow to California’s tourism industry, in particular, has ended a record ten-year rise in visitor spending, state and local tax revenue, and jobs created. Ironically, May marks ‘California Tourism Month,’ established by state legislative resolution in 2016 to recognize the major role of travel and tourism in propelling the Golden State’s economy.
Tourism Economics projects that California will lose out on $72.1 billion in visitor spending in 2020—nearly half of the amount it saw last year. It also predicts that 613,000 California jobs will be cut in May. That’s over half of the travel and tourism sector’s entire workforce, which had previously increased at an average rate of 3.2 percent each year during the past decade.
The new California Travel Impacts report, prepared by Dean Runyan Associates for non-profit destination marketing organization Visit California, shows that visitors spent nearly $150 billion in 2019—a 3.2-percent increase over the previous year. Tourism-generated tax revenue also grew for the tenth consecutive year, accounting for $12.2 billion paid to state and local governments—a 3.4-percent increase over 2018.
13,000 jobs were directly generated by the travel industry last year alone, representing a 1.1-percent increase year-over-year. Tourism has proven to be one of the state’s most labor-intensive economic sectors, establishing more fresh employment opportunities than other areas of the economy. The Economic Impact Report showed that travel-related spending supported 1.18 million Californian jobs in 2019 and tourism workers made up more than ten percent of the state’s overall labor force across fifteen counties in 2018.
“The data show just how vital tourism is to the California economy, and why it must be restored when we control and ultimately overcome this deadly outbreak,” said Caroline Beteta, president and CEO of Visit California. “When that time arrives, we’ll be calling on Californians to become the main drivers of recovery by traveling in the state, shopping locally and visiting local restaurants, wineries and attractions. California has led the nation in its response to the health crisis, and it will lead the economic comeback.”
Nearly every city in California levied hotel taxes that ultimately provided almost $2.6 billion for statewide municipal services, such as police and fire departments, and general government-related functions. 68 of those cities count on transient occupancy tax (TOT) revenue to pay for at least 20 percent of their expenses.
“Tourism in California will rebound, because it always has—after earthquakes, wildfires, the 9/11 terrorist attacks or economic crises,” Beteta said. “Californians are proud and resilient people. They love their state, and when the time is right and they are ready to travel, the California travel industry is here to welcome them.”
