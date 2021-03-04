California Tourism Officials Want Guidelines for Meetings, Events and Conventions
Destination & Tourism Janeen Christoff March 04, 2021
Tourism and labor groups in California say that the state is losing out on meetings, incentives and conventions business due to a lack of health and safety guidance from the state.
Officials are calling on California governor Gavin Newsom and state leaders to put forth guidelines clarifying under what conditions business meetings, events and conventions can resume in the state.
In a letter to the governor, 134 tourism officials and labor groups, advocates said California signed on to say that California is losing business and jobs to other states not just this year, but in 2022 and beyond due to a lack of certainty and guidelines.
“We’re not asking Governor Newsom to open California to business meetings and events tomorrow, we’re asking for a plan today so we can safely hold events in the future,” said Barb Newton, President & CEO, CalTravel. “These events bring more than just direct revenue and jobs. They bring people who spend money on hotel rooms, restaurants, local shops and services. The ripple effect is huge and benefits both large and small communities but we’re losing the benefits to other states.”
Newton pointed out that most other states are holding meetings and business events now and that guidance already exists.
The California travel industry finalized a plan in June 2020 which outlined how California could also safely hold meetings. The plan adhered to standards established by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the California Department of Public Health (CDPH) and included best practice recommendations for sanitation, staff training, physical distancing and communication.
“Business meetings and events create hundreds of thousands of jobs,” said Tommy Faavae, IBEW Local 11. “The direct jobs are in hotels and convention centers, but thousands more come from those who do set up, sound systems, construction, and other ancillary work. Last year was devastating for everyone who worked in this sector of the economy. The governor can help make sure 2021 and beyond will bring back this industry to where it was prior to the pandemic.”
Many in the industry are trying to hold on to business already on the books.
“Every day I’m on the phone with someone trying to convince them to not cancel and take their business to another state,” said Steve Goodling, President & CEO, Long Beach Area Convention and Visitors Bureau. “We need the governor to provide guidelines to signal to our customers that California will one day be open to hosting events. We want the jobs and revenue here in California, not other states.”
The lack of guidance is creating uncertainty in the industry, which means that clients look elsewhere.
Travel and tourism officials are pleading for guidance in order to solidify a rebound that would be a win for the businesses and taxpayers.
“It is imperative that the state move as quickly as it can to issue thoughtful and responsible guidelines,” said Julie Coker, President & CEO, San Diego Tourism Authority. “There’s too much at stake for California to be the outlier among states with no guidance. The economy is revving up, our clients want to book business meetings and conventions, but we can’t accommodate them. We are losing out on revenue and jobs.”
