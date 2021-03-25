California Travel: Where To Have a Safe and Fun Staycation in Los Angeles
Destination & Tourism Allison Ramirez March 25, 2021
In many US cities, this has felt like the longest winter (and year!) ever, but LA's got one big and bright thing going for it: blue skies. Whether you're grabbing coffee or a light lunch, catching up with a friend you haven't seen since 2019, going on a date or needing to escape your partner/kids/dogs for a few hours, there are socially-distant, outdoor solutions for switching it up where the weather is better.
Many hotels are offering day passes to their pools and rooftops, and with strict safety guidelines in place, you can enjoy a change in scenery while dining outdoors, laying out by the pool and recharging.
Stay or Play at the LAX-Adjacent Hotel June
Five minutes from the airport, this hidden oasis offers up spacious rooms with ocean and mountain views, a cafe serving pastries and coffee in the mornings, complimentary bikes to explore the city outdoors and a pool deck that’s perfect for working/lounging. Hotel June could be your home away from home; the hotel is currently reserving two-hour time slots at the pool for its overnight guests and offers free yoga for guests on Saturday mornings, as well. If you’re not staying there, you can still get a Day Pass, which includes access to the pool, wifi, lounge chairs, discounted valet parking and more.
Freshen up with Aesop Products (in every room) and don’t forget to make a dinner reservation for Caravan Swim Club (just above the pool). Keep it light and delicious with a dozen oysters and the super fresh locally-caught crudo from the raw bar. Pair your meal with a sparkling chardonnay or a refreshing Marigold cocktail, and don’t forget to save room for dessert. Feeling lazy? You can order delivery at any time through your favorite app, and the concierge will deliver it to your door upon arrival. Another big perk: Hotel June is dog friendly so you can bring your pups and share your love of fluffy beds and pillows with them.
Treat Yourself at the Proper Santa Monica
While Hotel June has all the fun/hip summer vibes going for it, the Santa Monica Proper is a little more luxe, with rooms and suites designed by Kelly Wearster in a warm neutral palette. Splurge on a staycation here for a night or two and pamper yourself while you’re at it. Surya Spa’s menu consists of herbal oil massages, private Transcendental Meditation instruction and even health consultations with Ayurvedic Master, Martha Soffer.
Reserve lunch at the hotel’s Mediterranean rooftop restaurant, Calabra. Views of Los Angeles from up here are breathtaking, and the All Day Brunch menu is served from 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily. The mezze is perfect for sharing, and you should definitely add a side order of fries with vegan arugula-jalapeno aioli if you like to snack. The Washed Ashore cocktail with tequila, prickly pear, citrus and algae will transport you to a breezy cabana in Cabo, while the Sandia Punch with gin, watermelon and lemon will quench your thirst after a morning hike up and down Los Liones Trailhead.
Enjoy Floor-To-Ceiling Hollywood Hills Views at the Line LA
This posh Koreatown hotel will always be one of our favorites thanks to its location, its restaurant and its bangin’ hotel room views. Get cozy in a bed that overlooks the city; at the LINE LA, you can see the Hollywood Sign without getting up on clear days—and bring your pup along if you’d like, too. Dogs AND cats are okay here, and they stay for free regardless of their size or weight. Ask about the VIP(et) treatment, which includes homemade treats, a pet bed and even a bowl for your furry friend.
What was once Roy Choi’s Commissary restaurant has been converted to Openaire, the second-floor poolside greenhouse space now run by two Michelin-starred chef Josiah Citrin. Serving up seasonal Californian cuisine and cocktails, Openaire puts charcoal front and center with most dishes, creating that signature smoky flavor with all items made on the grill. You’ll want to order everything on the menu, guaranteed. We suggest the heavenly garlic parmesan dinner rolls with black truffle butter (they melt in your mouth!), the ahi tuna tartare, the smoked carrots, charred broccolini and the dark chocolate cake to share. To drink, you must try the midnight margarita, made with tequila of course, plus cointreau, lime and charcoal. If you’re checking out or even just meeting a friend, you can grab a lobby coffee at Alfred (and a breakfast burrito) and take it to go or back to your room to enjoy while you work or just zone out to the crazy awesome view.
Hide Away in Los Feliz at the Cara Hotel
East of Hollywood, the Cara Hotel opened its doors just last year, and aren’t we glad it did. In the heart of Los Feliz, this is the perfect staycation location for Eastsiders who want to get out or even Westsiders who want to spend a little more time exploring this neighborhood. Book a dreamy Balcony room, with white and cream-colored curtains and linens and light oak herringbone floors. Even the bathroom is cream limestone, and each room has its own all-natural organic amenities and handmade soaps.
Enjoy a coffee from Maru in the morning or a cocktail in the evening. When you get hungry, make sure you have a reservation for Cara Restaurant in the courtyard. Open for lunch and dinner, Cara sources its ingredients from local California farmers who practice biodynamic and organic farming methods. Go for a smoked trout salad or a lemon pasta and do not skip the olive oil cake made with whipped creme fraiche and cara cara orange. Breakfast and room service are available to overnight guests, as well.
Take Your Zoom Meetings or Catch an Outdoor Movie at JW Marriott/The Ritz Carlton in DTLA
Called the “Work Anywhere” program and available both at the JW Marriott Los Angeles L.A. Live (JWLA) and The Ritz-Carlton, Los Angeles in downtown LA, Marriott has a pass for everyone who wants a new place to work or even hang out for a weekend. Choose from the “Day Pass,” “Stay Pass” or “Play Pass”—whichever suits your fancy. We love that the Stay Pass allows you to check in as early as 6 a.m. and checkout as late as 6 p.m. the following day so you have time to work and relax during your visit. Guestrooms feature functional workspaces and lots of natural light and premium Wi-Fi, plus lots of outlets for your personal phone, work phone, battery pack, chargers and more.
You can also enjoy a $10 food and beverage voucher for any on-property dining or room service. Need a break and some fresh air? Grab a scooter on the road and explore the Arts District, Little Tokyo and the Broadway Theater District. For a real treat, check out JWLA’s Poolside Dinner & A Movie series. Every Friday and Saturday, you can enjoy a two-course, al fresco meal ($45) complete with classic film screenings and an iconic backdrop of the skyline in DTLA.
