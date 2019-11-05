California’s Tourism Industry Thriving Despite Wildfires
Destination & Tourism Donald Wood November 05, 2019
Despite the ongoing battles against wildfires in California, the state’s tourism industry continues to thrive.
As first responders work to contain the blazes and the weather begins to cooperate, regions impacted by the fires such as Sonoma County and west Los Angeles are returning to normal operations.
Tourism officials are working to inform travelers and meeting planners that California is still open for business, including the state’s busiest and most popular airports, roads, hotels, wineries and other attractions.
“California’s travel industry extends its deepest appreciation for the state’s fire service and first responders, whose heroic efforts have saved countless lives and businesses across the state,” Visit California CEO Caroline Beteta said in a statement. “The quick progress firefighters have made is immensely encouraging – both for the thousands of travelers with plans to visit and the communities that rely on visitors to fuel their economies.”
“Both Sonoma County and Los Angeles are quintessential California experiences for residents and visitors alike, and now is the time to visit,” Beteta continued. “California is safe to visit, and travelers can access information about all Golden State destinations at VisitCalifornia.com.”
The tourism industry has also stepped up in a time of need for fellow Californians, as American Airlines announced efforts to help residents and first responders impacted by the devastating wildfires.
