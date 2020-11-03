Last updated: 10:34 AM ET, Tue November 03 2020

Canada Announces New Requirements for Arriving Travelers

Destination & Tourism Donald Wood November 03, 2020

People wearing masks on a flight
People wearing masks on a flight (photo via Hispanolistic / Getty Images )

The Government of Canada announced new requirements for arriving travelers, including protocols for mandatory quarantine plans.

Canada updated the ArriveCAN plan to require all travelers arriving in the country to submit their information electronically before they board their flight, such as travel and contact information, quarantine plan and COVID-19 symptom self-assessment.

Starting on November 4, travelers will be reminded by their airline of the need to submit coronavirus-related information digitally before boarding their flight. They will also be required to show their ArriveCAN receipt when entering the country.

Travelers who do not submit the required information could be subject to punishments ranging from verbal warnings to a $1,000 fine. Tourists arriving via land or sea are also encouraged to continue using the ArriveCAN app.

Once in Canada, all travelers who enter by air, land and sea will be required to submit information through ArriveCAN within 48 hours about when they have arrived at their place of quarantine. They will also be required to complete a daily COVID-19 symptom self-assessment.

Travelers who don’t have the ArriveCAN app will need to submit their information before entering Canada and must call 1-833-641-0343 daily to fulfill quarantine requirements.

Tourists who do not comply with the updated Canadian regulations will be “considered a high priority for follow-up by law enforcement.”

