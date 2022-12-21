Cancun Beaches Extend Opening Hours for the Holiday Season
Cancun's seven public beaches have extended their service schedules so that many visitors arriving this holiday can enjoy more time experiencing the destination's water sports, bars, restaurant services and sunbathing opportunities.
Until January 6, 2023, the service hours on the beaches are from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. It is worth mentioning that Cancun's public beaches have the Blue Flag label for meeting high standards of cleanliness, water quality, safety, management, and services, among others.
These beaches are Chac Mool, Ballenas, Coral, Playa del Niño, Delfines, Perlas, and Marlín. In addition, visitors will be provided services, including lifeguards, customer services, constant area cleaning, and daytime security with increased police patrols.
The municipality of Benito Juarez, to which Cancun belongs, reported this determination through a statement from the Federal Maritime Terrestrial Zone (Zofemat), a local environment authority, in which it explains that the measure is due to the high flow of domestic and foreign tourists who have arrived in Cancun to celebrate the Christmas and New Year's holidays.
According to the tourism authorities of the State of Quintana Roo, Cancun is registering 80.5 percent hotel occupancy this holiday season, in addition to the Cancun International Airport breaking a record with a 15 percent increase in daily operations.
