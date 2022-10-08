Last updated: 11:43 AM ET, Sat October 08 2022

Cancun Beaches Now Free of Annual Seaweed Problem

Destination & Tourism Rich Thomaselli October 08, 2022

Cancun, Quintana Roo, Mexico.
Cancun, Quintana Roo, Mexico. (photo via Quintana Roo Tourism Board).

Free the beaches!

There are really no ‘bad’ seasons in which to visit Cancun, but if there’s one portion of the year that can be described as being a nuisance then it’s Sargassum Season. Sargassum is seaweed, and it tends to wash up on the shores of the famed vacation destination in Mexico every year.

ADVERTISING
Trending Now
Travel Intel
Travel technology, man with airplane and laptop
Surfistas de talla mundial compiten en el Pacífico E-Open México, que se celebra en Acapulco (photo: visitacapulco.travel).

Tourism Can Be An Effective Ally To Tackle Poverty in Mexico

United States, State Department, US, visa, application, processing

US Travel Reacts To ‘Visitor Visa Wait Time Reduction...

Friends fishing in paradise

The Best Places for Water Sports in the Caribbean

Hong Kong sunset

Hong Kong Trying To Entice Travelers With Free Air Tickets

Well, now, everybody can stand down and exhale.

Sargassum Season is over, according to the Cancun Sun newspaper

It’s an annual issue for Cancun and the beaches of Quintana Roo. According to Wikipedia, “numerous species are distributed throughout the temperate and tropical oceans of the world, where they generally inhabit shallow water and coral reefs, and the genus is widely known for its planktonic (free-floating) species.”

The Cancun Sun had a more understandable description, noting that the seaweed can sometimes be so prevalent that some tourists avoid coming to the area at the height of Sargassum Season from April, getting heavier in the hottest months in July and August, and then dissipating in September.

The Sun said the brown seaweed “forms miles out to sea in the middle of the Atlantic Ocean. As it grows, it knots and tangles into itself, creating massive island-like structures that float along the ocean currents.”

And now, it’s gone!

For more information on Cancun

For more Destination & Tourism News

More by Rich Thomaselli

Rich Thomaselli
United States, State Department, US, visa, application, processing

US Travel Reacts To ‘Visitor Visa Wait Time Reduction...

The Best Places for Water Sports in the Caribbean

Experiencing Day of the Dead in Michoacan

Hong Kong Trying To Entice Travelers With Free Air Tickets

Florida Keys Quickly Bounce Back After Hurricane Ian

Comments

You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.

LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS