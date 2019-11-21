Cancun to Open One of Americas' Three Largest Ferris Wheels in 2020
Destination & Tourism Patrick Clarke November 21, 2019
One of the three largest Ferris wheels in the Americas will open in Cancun, Mexico just in time for Valentine's Day 2020.
The $11.3 million project will be state-of-the-art and feature smart tech enhancing each ride. What's more, the structure will be able to withstand a Category 5 hurricane.
"It will be inaugurated on February 14 of next year and among the novelties is that it will be 20 meters (65 feet) higher than the current one, that is, it is 70 meters (230 feet) high, with 35 gondolas and a VIP, each has a capacity of six adults and on a tour (per lap) it will work for up to 200 people," Rene Aziz Checa, general director of Grupo Divertido, told Reportur.mx.
"We have several interesting things; here on La Isla we will also have a Ripley museum, which also comes as the new things that we are going to put in the second section of the square, as part of all the new attractions. La Rueda had an influx of close to 200,000 visitors, this year it has been a little lower than expected because, like everyone else, we have resented the numbers in Cancun a bit," added Aziz.
Only the Orlando Eye in central Florida and Las Vegas' High Roller will be higher than Cancun's new Ferris wheel.
Comments
