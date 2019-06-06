Caribbean Destinations Record First Quarter Arrivals Surge
Driven by expanded airlift, new resorts and surging interest from U.S. travelers, Caribbean destinations recorded a collective 12 percent increase in tourist arrivals during the first quarter of 2019, said Dominic Fedee, chairman of the Caribbean Tourism Organization (CTO), at a press briefing Thursday.
The strong first-quarter totals headline what CTO officials predict will be a strong year for Caribbean tourism. Organization officials are predicting an “eight to nine percent” increase in land-based overnight tourist arrivals in 2019, plus a 5.5 percent to 6.5 percent increase in cruise arrivals.
Fedee, tourism minister for St. Lucia, said CTO’s member Caribbean destinations hosted 9.1 million international tourist trips between January and March, an increase of 970,000 travelers over the same period in 2018.
A 1.4 percent increase in available airline seats during the first quarter, said Fedee, provided tourism-reliant Caribbean nations with 12.4 million international seats during the first quarter.
“The good news is there is strong return to growth by Caribbean nations,” said Fedee. “Islands affected by the 2017 hurricanes have re-opened for business, with nations including Anguilla and Puerto Rico exhibiting strong growth. Tourism is the driver of economies in the Caribbean, so these developments are positive for us all.”
The Caribbean’s first-quarter arrivals increase also extended to the cruise sector, as Caribbean destinations hosted 10.7 million first-quarter cruise passenger visits this year, an increase of 9.9 percent or 900,000 more cruise passenger arrivals compared to the same period in 2018.
The first-quarter increases were driven largely by a 24 percent rise in arrivals from the United States. Fedee cited the “bullish” American economy and corresponding high consumer confidence, plus the U.S. dollar’s strength against global currencies, as factors behind the strong U.S. visitor totals.
Indeed, the United States was the strongest-performing market for Caribbean countries during the first quarter, accounting for 4.5 million tourist visits. Canada's 1.5 million tourist visits to the Caribbean during the same period represented a four percent increase.
Fedee said the Caribbean’s European markets performed less well in the first quarter, with arrivals up marginally by 0.6 percent compared with the previous year. Of the 1.6 million tourist arrivals from Europe in the first quarter, 300,000 came from the United Kingdom (a 0.1 percent increase). Meanwhile, German arrivals declined 8.1 percent to 200,000 tourist visits.
Conversely, CTO member nations’ Caribbean and Latin American markets also recorded growth, at 1.8 percent and 1.6 percent respectively.
“The substantial numbers indicate healthy economic conditions in key source markets and a strong resurgence of tourism in [Caribbean] destinations impacted by the 2017 hurricanes," Fedee added.
