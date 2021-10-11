Caribbean Marketer, Health Firm Partner for App-Based COVID-19 Testing
Destination & Tourism Brian Major October 11, 2021
Caribbean tourism development firm WCG Consulting Ltd. and healthcare and COVID-19 testing company Azova Inc. are partnering to market a digital platform designed to provide Caribbean travelers with “hassle-free” COVID-19 arrival, quarantine release and departure testing services.
Azova’s concierge services offer required, provider-administered nasopharyngeal swab testing at a travelers’ home, office or hotel in all major US cities. In Barbados, Azova has partnered with local testing providers to provide travelers with app-based quarantine release and in-person and/or concierge departure testing services.
Azova also maintains a network of digital providers, said William ‘Billy’ Griffith, WCG Consulting’s managing director and chairman of the Caribbean Tourism Organization (CTO)’s Allied Membership group.
Azova’s concierge-based COVID-19 testing service in Barbados is available at locations including hotels and a network of certified labs. Azova’s COVID Credentials Health Pass system enables travelers to securely share their test results via pdf, QR code or a unique credential identification.
“This digital platform expands the options for travelers, most notably (in) the United States, and offers a hassle-free process,” said Griffith. “The management of the COVID virus in the coming months plays the most important part of the destiny and future tourism success of our islands.”
“We are excited to join in partnership with [WCG Consulting] and are currently in discussion with more islands in the Caribbean region to sign on to our program,” said Dr. Cheryl Lee Eberting, Azova’s CEO and founder.
Eberting said Azova’s concierge services are “really only scratching the surface with the potential benefits that can come from creating connected and efficient care delivery models.”
She added, “I am especially proud of Azova’s contribution to ensuring safety during this unprecedented pandemic and am honored to be working with the Caribbean in successfully navigating this period of crisis.”
