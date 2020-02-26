Caribbean Unlikely to Match Strong Land and Sea Visitor Growth in 2020
Caribbean destinations will be hard-pressed in 2020 to match the tourism success the region achieved last year, said Caribbean Tourism Organization officials at a press briefing Wednesday.
Caribbean visitor arrivals will grow only “between one and two percent” in 2020, one year after CTO’s 26 reporting member nations posted a 4.4 percent visitor increase in 2019 (based on 31.5 million travelers), outpacing global tourism growth of 3.8 percent.
“Based on our preliminary estimates, tourist arrival levels to the Caribbean are projected to grow between one and two percent in 2020, with a similar rate of growth expected for the cruise sector,” said Neil Walters, CTO’s acting secretary-general, in a press conference at CTO’s headquarters in Barbados.
Walters described 2019 as “a great year overall for Caribbean tourism,” noting that 2020 caps a decade during which Caribbean destinations achieved record land and cruise visitor arrivals despite “challenges which have plagued the international community.”
Similar obstacles, including a U.S. election year as well as “climate change, health threats and economic uncertainty,” will impact results in 2020,” Walters said.
In fact in its 2019 Tourism Performance Review report, CTO officials said that while last year’s numbers were positive, arrivals were affected by Thomas Cook’s collapse and the “associated reduction in available seats and vacation sales to some large destinations, which still exist in some of the major source markets.”
Still, the 2019 data is highlighted by a “robust recovery in destinations affected by Hurricanes Irma and Maria,” in 2017, Walters said, with several countries registering double-digit growth.
In all, 22 (85 percent ) of CTO nations recorded overnight, land-based arrivals growth in 2019, ranging from Grenada’s 1.2 percent jump to St. Maarten’s 80.0 percent gain. Land stays in the countries most impacted by Irma and Maria rebounded strongly, inclding St, Maarten and Anguilla (74.9 percent).
The British Virgin Islands (57.3 percent), Dominica (51.7 percent), the U.S. Virgin Islands (38.1 percent) and Puerto Rico (31.2 percent) also posted strong gains. Notably, the Bahamas achieved a 10.5 percent arrivals increase in 2019 even after Abaco and Grand Bahama were wracked by Hurricane Dorian in September.
Four destinations reported a decrease: the Dominican Republic (1.9 percent), Bermuda (4.5 percent), Cuba (9.3 percent) and Haiti 30.5 percent).
U.S. Success
The U.S. was the Caribbean’s best-performing market last year, generating a 10 percent increase to 15.5 million visitors. Americans represented nearly half of all Caribbean arrivals, increasing 10 percent compared with 2018 after declines that year (down 4.1 percent) and in 2017 (0.3 percent).
Conversely, although Canada was one of two major Caribbean markets to generate higher arrivals in each of the last three years, visitors from the country increased by only 0.4 percent in 2019.
Ironically, despite struggles in recent years with local issues ranging from crime levels to safety and security concerns, severe weather and even civilian protests, the Dominican Republic, Jamaica, the Bahamas, and Puerto Rico received the bulk of U.S. visitors in 2019 (41 percent).
Meanwhile, St. Maarten (U.S. visitors up 145.4 percent), Anguilla (106.4 percent) and Dominica (19.1 percent) were also popular with U.S. vacationers. Another seven Caribbean destinations reported double-digit U.S. visitor growth in 2019.
Cruise Connection
Caribbean cruise passengers increased for the seventh straight year in 2019. Regional cruise visitors increased 3.4 percent year-over-year to approximately 30.2 million passengers in 2019, a new record according to CTO.
In all, 15 CTO destinations reported cruise activity increases 2019, led by the British Virgin Islands (a 186.8 percent passenger increase) and Dominica (70.9 percent). The Bahamas, Bermuda, the Dominican Republic and St. Vincent & the Grenadines each posted increases of around 12 percent in 2019, while the Turks & Caicos Islands reported a 9.9 percent increase.
Meanwhile, nine destinations reported declines ranging from 1.4 percent in Grenada to 34.3 percent in Martinique, as some destinations were affected by the restoration of regular cruise schedules following the re-opening of ports affected by the 2017 hurricanes.
