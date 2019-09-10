Celebrate NYE 2020 in Havana and Benefit the Cuban People
Destination & Tourism Laurie Baratti September 10, 2019
Although the U.S. government’s recent tightening of restrictions regarding travel to Cuba has led many to believe that visiting the Caribbean’s largest island is now impossible, this could not be further from the truth. Though the “People-to-People” category—which allowed Americans to enter Cuba while on an approved program with a licensed tour operator—has been eliminated, the “Support for the Cuban People” (SCP) category is still valid and functions in much the same way.
Experienced tour operator Bespoke Cuba Travel, which has been specializing in luxury tours to Cuba since 1996, is issuing an invitation for U.S. visitors to experience the celebration of a lifetime among passionate Cuban people in the rich, vibrant city of Havana on New Year’s Eve 2020. The unique itinerary affords the rare occasion to be welcomed most warmly among the locals, rather than being merely hosted or entertained by them.
From $7,500 per person, double occupancy, this glorious getaway includes a Cuba Travel Visa and all necessary documentation; first-class airfare from Miami to Havana; luxurious suite accommodations at the five-star Iberostar Parque Central Hotel; a private multilingual guide; all meals, along with evening wine pairings; a ten-course gourmet dinner on New Year's Eve, including a bottle of Dom Perignon Champagne for each guest; a classic 1950's convertible with private chauffeur to take you anywhere in the city at any time; and much more.
Still, this will be no mere leisure tour. During the five-day experiential expedition, guests will have opportunities to truly support the Cuban people through participation in such activities as volunteering with a Non-Government Organization, gifting medical equipment to hospitals, teaching English to young students and donating art supplies to special-needs children.
Bespoke Cuba Travel’s New Year’s Eve 2020 program takes place over five days and four nights between December 29, 2019, and January 2, 2020, although trip extensions are also available. Interested parties should hurry because this private holiday package is limited to just twelve VIP insiders.
For more information, visit bespokecubatravel.com/newyearseveincuba/.
