Celebrate Sea Turtle Hatching Season in Tahiti
Destination & Tourism October 14, 2019
WHY IT RATES: A visit to the islands of Tahiti is a magical experience on its own, but from now through April, its an even more fascinating time to experience the destination and take in turtle hatching season.—Mia Taylor, TravelPulse Senior Writer.
The Islands of Tahiti aren’t just a paradise for adventurous travelers, they also are home to some of our favorite sea creatures including whales, dolphins, sharks and sea turtles.
From the end of September to the beginning of April, Green turtles come to lay eggs on the shore of the Tahitian beaches. These adorable animals, referred to as Honu in the islands, have served as a sacred symbol in French Polynesian culture and are an important part of the environment.
Here’s how travelers can see their favorite ocean animal and celebrate this turtle hatching season:
Sea Turtle Clinic at The InterContinental Moorea Resort & Spa
On the island of Moorea, The InterContinental Moorea Resort & Spa, working in partnership with te mana o te moana, has reserved a section of their private lagoon to shelter sea turtles, having helped more than 400 turtles throughout the islands.
The center is open to the public and offers free visits inclusive of daily talks by resident turtle caretakers and information on conservation efforts and donation programs.
Ecological Center at Le Meridien Bora Bora
Since 2000, Le Meridien Bora Bora has dedicated initiatives to protecting and caring for local marine life in Bora Bora.
Their Turtle Center offers activities unique to the resort, with on-site biologists and conservationists teaching guests about local species and how they can protect them. The full-day "Live My Life" package offers visitors the experience of becoming a healer for a day, working alongside the Bora Bora Turtle Center's team, to help partake in the care of the sea turtles.
Moorea Ocean Adventures
Travelers can enjoy sea turtles in their natural habitat during an exciting sea turtle snorkeling excursion on the island of Moorea with Moorea Ocean Adventures.
While in the water, visitors can learn about these protected animals from biologists and naturalist guides and view these adorable turtles foraging through the sea.
