Center for Responsible Travel Takes World Tourism Day Forum Virtual
Center for Responsible Travel (CREST) is taking its World Tourism Day Forum virtual.
This year’s topic is “Lessons from Covid-19 for Tourism in a Changing Climate.”
Panelists include Dr. Daniel Scott, Executive Director, Interdisciplinary Centre on Climate Change (IC3), University of Waterloo; and Erin Francis-Cummings, President and CEO, Destination Analysts. The panel will be moderated by Denaye Hinds, Owner and Managing Director, JustaTAAD.
This year’s World Tourism Day Forum coincides with CREST’s annual release of its research “The Case for Responsible Travel: Trends & Statistics.”
This year, the study will offer key research on COVID-19 as well as climate change. During the panel, the report’s key findings will be shared and discussed by the assembled experts as well as conversation on consumer, business and destination trends in the context of recovery.
The panel will also talk about this unprecedented opportunity to mitigate these two existential threats with a coordinated approach that could make the world an unprecedented opportunity to mitigate two existential threats.
The event will take place on September 29 from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. EST. Space for the forum is limited so guests need to sign up in advance.
