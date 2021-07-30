Last updated: 10:16 AM ET, Fri July 30 2021

Chicago Adds Nine States to COVID-19 Travel Advisory List

Destination & Tourism Donald Wood July 30, 2021

Chicago River Kayaking
Kayaking on the Chicago River is a great way to see the city. (photo via Jim Byers/TravelPulse Canada)

As a result of the rising number of COVID-19 cases across the United States, the Chicago Department of Public Health revealed nine states have been added to its travel advisory list.

According to NBC Chicago, the states added to the city’s travel advisory list include Alabama, Alaska, Arizona, Kansas, Mississippi, Oklahoma, Tennessee, Texas and Wyoming.

ADVERTISING
Trending Now
Reopening Plans
Reopening from COVID-19
Honolulu, Hawaii. Skyline of Honolulu, Diamond Head volcano including the hotels and buildings on Waikiki Beach. (sorincolac / iStock / Getty Images Plus)

Hawaii Tourism Plans to Manage Visitation to Oahu

Royal Caribbean

Royal Caribbean Passengers Must Now Present Negative COVID-19...

Holland America Line

Holland America Line Takes Delivery of New Rotterdam

Hot air balloons floating above a Saudi Arabian landscape.

Saudi Arabia Set To Reopen to International Travelers

The states added earlier this week join five other states and one territory previously featured in the travel advisory, including Arkansas, Florida, Louisiana, Nevada, Missouri and the Virgin Islands.

Unvaccinated travelers from one of the aforementioned states or territories must present a negative COVID-19 test result taken no more than 72 hours before arrival in Chicago or quarantine for a 10-day period.

Chicago Dept. of Public Health commissioner Dr. Allison Arwady said that while travelers must still follow masking rules on planes, buses, trains and other forms of public transportation, indoor mask mandates have not been reimplemented.

“I want people to be concerned, but I don't want there to be unnecessary panic,” Arwady told NBC Chicago. “I want people to get vaccinated that is the most important thing.”

For more information on Chicago

For more Destination & Tourism News

More by Donald Wood

Donny Wood
Amalfi Coast, Italy

The Coolest Honeymoon Destination For Each Month of The Year

Saudi Arabia Set To Reopen to International Travelers

gallery icon Local Attractions for Tourists Visiting Guanajuato

Some Mexico Destinations Reportedly Requiring Vaccination, Testing To Enter Hotels, Bars, Restaurants

Tourism Authorities Highlight the Declaration of the Chinchorro Culture as World Heritage

Comments

You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.

LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS