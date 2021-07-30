Chicago Adds Nine States to COVID-19 Travel Advisory List
Destination & Tourism Donald Wood July 30, 2021
As a result of the rising number of COVID-19 cases across the United States, the Chicago Department of Public Health revealed nine states have been added to its travel advisory list.
According to NBC Chicago, the states added to the city’s travel advisory list include Alabama, Alaska, Arizona, Kansas, Mississippi, Oklahoma, Tennessee, Texas and Wyoming.
The states added earlier this week join five other states and one territory previously featured in the travel advisory, including Arkansas, Florida, Louisiana, Nevada, Missouri and the Virgin Islands.
Unvaccinated travelers from one of the aforementioned states or territories must present a negative COVID-19 test result taken no more than 72 hours before arrival in Chicago or quarantine for a 10-day period.
Chicago Dept. of Public Health commissioner Dr. Allison Arwady said that while travelers must still follow masking rules on planes, buses, trains and other forms of public transportation, indoor mask mandates have not been reimplemented.
“I want people to be concerned, but I don't want there to be unnecessary panic,” Arwady told NBC Chicago. “I want people to get vaccinated that is the most important thing.”
Sponsored Content
For more information on Chicago
For more Destination & Tourism News
More by Donald Wood
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS