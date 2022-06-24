Chicagoland Travel Industry Charity Golf Outing Set for July 18
Chicago area travel and hospitality executives are organizing a golf event to raise money for charities.
The Third Annual Chicagoland Travel Industry & Hospitality Golf Event is set for July 18, 2022, at Prairie Landing Golf Club, 2325 Longest Drive in West Chicago, Ill. Prairie Landing is a prairie links-style 18-hole course designed by Robert Trent Jones, Jr. The course has been rated 4.5 Stars by Golf Digest for “Best Places to Play.”
The event will raise money for Make-A-Wish Illinois and Ukraine humanitarian aid. Sponsorships are available. The event is chaired by Daniel Trankina, business development manager for Pleasant Holidays | Journese.
A four-person scramble, the golf outing will start at noon July 18 with a shotgun start. Registration gets underway at 9 a.m., with a putting contest at 9:30. The reception hall opens at 5:30 p.m. with cocktails, prizes and a silent auction, and a buffet dinner served at 6:30 p.m. There will be a live auction and raffle prizes at 7 p.m.
Last year’s event raised $5,000 for Make-A-Wish Illinois, a non-profit charity that helps to “create life-changing wishes for children with critical illnesses.”
The golf outing last year also was a celebration as it was the first time many travel industry executives had seen each other after pandemic restrictions were eased.
For more information, click here.
