Chile Hosts Webinar Cycle for the International Industry
October 29, 2020
WHY IT RATES: Chile's “I dream of Chile sessions” initiative is a set of webinars to highlight the destination's attractions in order to help reopen the country. —Codie Liermann, Associate Editor
To begin preparing for the reopening of international tourism, a set of theme webinars were held to showcase the country’s attractions to several international tourism providers.
The “I dream of Chile sessions” initiative was born as part of a public-private alliance between the Undersecretary of Tourism, Sernatur, and the Chilean Federation of Tourism Companies (Fedetur, acronym in Spanish).
The goal of these webinar sessions is to boost the relationship with the different international tourism agencies who acquire greater knowledge to promote the Chile destination among their clients.
The sessions, that began in July and will be held until November of this year, address the adventure, nature, gastronomy, wine tourism, astrotourism, heritage and culture tourism experiences that can be lived in our territory.
To date, more than 30 theme sessions have been held, focusing on countries from all markets. Argentina, Brazil, Peru, Colombia, Mexico, the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Spain and France have been recipients of these sessions, with an approximate attendance of 600 people.
Additionally, the months of October and November will be focused only on the European market, with sessions in Spain, the United Kingdom, France, Germany and Switzerland.
Those who are interested in viewing the “I dream of Chile sessions” held to date can view them on the following Fedetur Chile’s Youtube channel.
SOURCE: Chile press release.
