Chilean Tourism Is Going Green
Destination & Tourism Chile Laurie Baratti November 26, 2020
As part of Chile’s pursuit to position itself as a world-class tourist destination, the South American country has dedicated itself to preserving its uniquely diverse and expansive ecology. Extending across an entire 38 degrees’ latitude, it occupies over half the continent’s Pacific coastline and spans an unrivaled variety of climates and landscapes.
Its dominant landform, the Andes Mountains, isn’t the nation’s only natural treasure. The vast Atacama Desert, the lush forests and magnificent glaciers of Patagonia, and the mysterious Moai of Easter Island are just a few of its most famous terrains. Chile is among the world’s countries that can claim to have the largest expanses of still-wild and unspoiled territories anywhere on Earth.
It boasts over 14 million hectares (34.6 million acres) of land protected as part of national parks, national reserves or national monuments. That’s 19 percent of the country’s overall landscape preserved as state-protected wilderness areas. This statistic alone might serve to demonstrate Chile’s commitment to conservation of the natural environment, and its endemic flora and fauna.
While this makes Chile a well-known outdoor playground among travelers, the country is keenly aware that tourist activities must be conducted sustainably and in an eco-friendly manner. Several national organizations are dedicated to stewardship of Chile’s Natural and Cultural heritage.
The ‘National System of Protected Wild Areas of the State’ (SNASPE) is primarily responsible for protecting the nation’s ecosystems, soils, forests, fauna and landscapes. In recent decades, SNASPE has also begun safeguarding cultural relics, including pre-Columbian archeological and paleontological finds unearthed on its protected lands. The National Forestry Corporation (CONAF) also works to sustainably maintain the integrity of the State’s Protected Wild Areas and their ecosystems.
Chile also knows that sustainability is a priority among today’s savvy travelers and has developed initiatives to support tourism businesses that operate responsibly. The National Tourism Service (SERNATUR) awards the green ‘S-Stamp’ to eco-friendly hotels, indicating that such lodgings meet international standards based on those defined by the Global Sustainable Tourism Council (GSTC) and sustainable tourism practices outlined by the World Tourism Organization (UNWTO). A list of S-Stamp certified hotels is conveniently available here.
In the same way, Chilean tourism authorities have created the ‘S-Seal’ designation, awarded to tour operators and guides that lead visitors through the country’s protected places. This certification signifies the tour company’s commitment to conduct its services and activities in a manner that meets CONAF’s standards of environmental protection. Tourism companies are charged with educating their guests during their visit and adopting eco-friendly practices like recycling, water conservation and energy efficiency.
At present, 167 seals have been issued to operators in Chile’s tourism industry, 131 of which are hotels and lodgings, and another 36 of which are travel agencies and tour operators.
