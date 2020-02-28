Chile’s 2020 Event Lineup
February 28, 2020
Chile is such a geographically diverse destination that there are sites for every kind of tourist. But the country provides more than just stunning scenery—the varied environments hold varied events throughout the year. Much like the terrain, Chile has an event, festival or celebration for everyone.
With February coming to end, tourists will have plenty of time to catch March events. From March 22-23, Bicentenario Park of Santiago will be holding The North Face Bouder Master, the largest climbing competition in Latin America.
March 22 will also be the day of the Curicó Grape Harvest Festival, Chile’s oldest wine festival held in Curicó. Music-lovers will have the opportunity to attend the Lollapalooza music festival from March 27-29.
The spring season will bring more athletic events to Chile. The Santiago Marathon will be held on April 19. On May 15, the Maui And Sons Arica Pro Tour surf championship, considered one of the best and toughest surfing competitions in the world, will come to Arica Beach.
June 21 may be the first day of summer in the U.S., but it marks the beginning of winter for Chile. It is also the day of Machaq Mara, a celebration in which the Aymara and Quechua indigenous cultures celebrate the start of a new cycle.
From June 21-22, the Winter Festival in Patagonia is held. The sporting challenge Torrencial Valdivia Trail also takes place in June, where participants must endure rain, mud and cold temperatures throughout long distances.
The week-long Festival of the Virgin of La Tirana is held in the town of La Tirana from July 12-18, while the annual Festival of la Pampilla takes place from September 17-20.
Chileans also celebrate their independence from the Spanish Crown on September 18. From October 12-24, environment enthusiasts and car experts alike can see solar-powered vehicles compete in the Atacama Solar Race.
Come December, runners will have the opportunity to participate in the Patagonman triathlon, held on December 1, and the Navarino Trail run, held on December 14.
