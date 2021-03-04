Last updated: 04:42 PM ET, Thu March 04 2021

China Reportedly Requiring COVID-19 Anal Swabs for Most Travelers

Destination & Tourism Patrick Clarke March 04, 2021

COVID-19 testing
COVID-19 testing (photo via stefanamer / Getty Images)

China is making COVID-19 anal swabs mandatory for most international arrivals, according to a new report by the Times UK.

The Chinese government claims that the tests performed on an individual's backside provide a higher degree of accuracy compared to other COVID-19 screening and testing methods as the virus can hang around longer in the digestive system.

China's use of anal swab tests was first reported earlier this year. However, the tests were reportedly only being used on high-risk individuals in certain cities, including Beijing, Shanghai and Qingdao.

The Chinese Center for Disease Control states that the test is performed using a long sterile cotton swab, which is inserted up to two inches into a patient's rectum before being gently rotated out.

Naturally, the testing method has been controversial. According to The Japan Times, Japan has asked Chinese officials to use a different test on its citizens, claiming that the method has caused "psychological distress."

"Our embassy has requested Japanese citizens be excluded from anal PCR tests, as some Japanese expatriates...expressed the opinion that the tests produce significant psychological distress," Japanese government spokesman Katsunobu Kato told the Times. "At this point, we have not received a response that they will change this...We will continue pressing the issue."

The U.S. has also expressed concern over China's testing method. However, Beijing has said that it "never requested U.S. diplomatic personnel in China to undergo anal swabs."

China is currently open to foreign nationals with valid residence permits and visas to enter the country under certain conditions with a negative COVID-19 test result. However, the State Department is advising Americans to reconsider travel to the country due to the arbitrary enforcement of local laws.

