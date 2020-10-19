City Breaks Lose Their Appeal During the Pandemic
Destination & Tourism Janeen Christoff October 19, 2020
While travel remains top of mind for people around the world, one area that is not drawing a lot of interest is city breaks.
These types of trips were the third-most-popular vacation in 2019, but interest in visiting crowded cities has plummeted, especially as cities around Europe are heading back into lockdowns.
Johanna Bonhill-Smith, travel and tourism analyst at GlobalData, noted that COVID-19 restrictions and a renewed interest in outdoor spaces have shifted interest away from cities.
“Common motivators for choosing a city break are to explore a local destination through visiting attractions, dining out and to generally unwind and relax over a few days with loved ones or friends,” said Bonhill-Smith. “Major European city destinations such as Paris, Madrid and Amsterdam are world-renown for their cultural and gastronomic pull, but with these activities are largely prohibited due to new COVID-19 lockdown restrictions, many are likely to lose tourism for some time."
The coronavirus pandemic will likely drive interest in more outdoor vacations in the short and long term.
“While the restrictions across Europe are not planned to be in place beyond the foreseeable future, the increased desire to visit more open spaces rather than urban hotspots is likely to be a longer-term behavioral change,” said Bonhill-Smith. “Quarantine measures across Europe continue to change regularly and this, in itself, acts as a deterrent. Travelers that take the gamble to venture away are still likely to avoid city destinations, as, even though restrictions may ease, the fear of crowds, cleanliness and restrictive measures will continue to impact their experience.”
Travelers in the U.S. share a strong desire to get out and explore, but like their counterparts in Europe, they are leaning toward wide-open spaces versus visits to cities.
A recent Travel Leaders survey found that, for US travelers, uncrowded, outdoor and beach experiences topped the list. National Parks, Florida, Hawaii, Alaska, California and “anywhere uncrowded” were some of the most popular places.
“We continue to see strong interest in domestic travel, beach destinations and less crowded destinations in both the US and Canada, while the popularity of Europe across the board is encouraging,” said Stephen McGillivray, chief marketing officer for Travel Leaders Group.
