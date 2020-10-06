Class is in Session: Virginia Beach's New, Fun Learning Adventures
With in-class and virtual learning creating household havoc, Virginia Beach in Coastal SE Virginia is welcoming visitors with a unique “bring the classroom to the beach” promotion that takes the sting out of back-to-school 2020.
Now through March 2021, the new Surf, Sand & Study program by the Virginia Beach Convention & Visitors Bureau encourages families to explore the destination’s rich history, abundance of outdoor adventures and unique educational opportunities at parks, museums and the arts in a series of safe, engaging and socially distance experiences.
Surf, Sand & Study includes exclusive offers via a downloadable Passport at more than 50 Virginia Beach tourism businesses for outdoor adventures like ziplining, surfing, eco-tours, fishing charters and other aquatic activities.
These complement visits to Virginia Beach’s museums, mural art scene, the Virginia Aquarium, local farm fare, family-friendly classes and interactive experiences from horseback riding to gaming centers to yoga classes. The promotion also features shopping perks and entertainment options from murder mystery dinners to a Family Fun Experience live show, plus multiple discounts on destination dining and lodging.
“The Surf, Sand & Study initiative is ideal for staycations and flexible work-from-home situations. It lets families experience remote learning in a beautiful and accessible outdoor classroom in a highly affordable, safe and hassle-free way,” said Tiffany M. Russell, VP, Marketing & Communications, Virginia Beach Convention & Visitor Bureau. “We feel as if we are returning lost vacations to people who have been cooped up all summer with this great opportunity to enjoy family learning in a unique coastal environment.”
Full details of the Surf, Sand & Study program and Curriculum and Teachable Moments in Virginia Beach Guides, can be found here, and include:
—25 percent - 50 percent off daily and weekly rentals at Cherie’s Bike & Blade Rentals; kayak or stand-up paddleboard tours at VP Surf Sessions; and Breakout Physical Education program at the new, state-of-the-art Virginia Beach Sports Center
—10 percent - 20 percent off in the museum store at Virginia Beach Surf & Rescue Museum; adult tickets to the Virginia Arts Festival; admission to the Military Aviation Museum; and art classes and team-building at Fun Funky Mixed Media
—Savings, resort credits and value-adds at 28 Virginia Beach lodging options from the Historic Cavalier Hotel & Beach Club to Virginia Beach’s newest property, Delta Hotels Virginia Beach Bayfront Suites
In addition to the Surf, Sand & Study Passport, a Virginia Beach Distance Learning Guide is loaded with ideas to make remote learning fun and engaging, along with a portable coloring book and science kit. COVID-19 protocols for visitors and residents can be found in the destination’s VB Smarter guide, created with the Commonwealth of Virginia.
