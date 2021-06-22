Colombia Unveils International Air Routes
Destination & Tourism Claudette Covey June 22, 2021
Colombia unveiled seven new international air routes since January 2021 and received approval for an additional 13 through year’s end.
The new routes recover 67 percent of the routes Colombia registered in February 2020 and connect Bogota, Cali, Cartagena and Medellin with 10 global cities, including four U.S. hubs – JFK, Newark, Miami and Orlando.
From JFK, JetBlue is operating weekly flights to Bogota and will launch three weekly flights from Newark to Cartagena in August. The carrier is also scheduled to resume daily service from Orlando to Bogota in September.
American Airlines is operating daily flights from JFK to Bogota, Medellin, and Cali.
From Miami, Spirit Airlines is scheduled to launch daily service to Bogota and Medellin in October and daily service to Barranquilla and Cali in November.
Viva Aerobus is operating thrice-weekly service from Orlando.
In April, Pro Colombia, the country’s tourism and marketing arm, rebranded the country as “the most welcoming place on Earth” to reflect the warmth and kindness of the Colombian people.
“Making travelers feel at home is easy to do in Colombia, as warmth, service and empathy are part of our DNA,” said Flavia Santoro, president of ProColombia. “
Sponsored Content
-
Have you been at Excellence Punta Cana?Promoted by The Excellence Collection
-
-
Atlas Ocean Voyages Redeploys World Navigator to Egypt, Greece
For more information on Colombia
For more Destination & Tourism News
More by Claudette Covey
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS