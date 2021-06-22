Last updated: 10:07 AM ET, Tue June 22 2021

Colombia Unveils International Air Routes

Destination & Tourism Claudette Covey June 22, 2021

Medellin, Colombia
Medellin, Colombia. (photo via the Medellin Convention & Visitors Bureau)

Colombia unveiled seven new international air routes since January 2021 and received approval for an additional 13 through year’s end.

The new routes recover 67 percent of the routes Colombia registered in February 2020 and connect Bogota, Cali, Cartagena and Medellin with 10 global cities, including four U.S. hubs – JFK, Newark, Miami and Orlando.

New Routes
From JFK, JetBlue is operating weekly flights to Bogota and will launch three weekly flights from Newark to Cartagena in August. The carrier is also scheduled to resume daily service from Orlando to Bogota in September.

American Airlines is operating daily flights from JFK to Bogota, Medellin, and Cali.

From Miami, Spirit Airlines is scheduled to launch daily service to Bogota and Medellin in October and daily service to Barranquilla and Cali in November.

Viva Aerobus is operating thrice-weekly service from Orlando.

In April, Pro Colombia, the country’s tourism and marketing arm, rebranded the country as “the most welcoming place on Earth” to reflect the warmth and kindness of the Colombian people.

“Making travelers feel at home is easy to do in Colombia, as warmth, service and empathy are part of our DNA,” said Flavia Santoro, president of ProColombia. “

Claudette Covey
