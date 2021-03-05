Connecticut To Change Travel Rules From Mandates To Recommendations
March 05, 2021
Connecticut’s Governor Ned Lamont announced yesterday that he’ll be rolling back the state’s COVID-related restrictions beginning March 19, including changing Connecticut’s current interstate travel requirements from mandatory to merely recommended.
For several months, Connecticut’s current travel restrictions have required travelers coming from any state other than New Jersey, New York or Rhode Island to quarantine for 10 days upon arrival or fulfill certain testing requirements in order to bypass quarantine.
Anyone arriving from affected states must also complete the Connecticut Travel Health Form, and failure to submit the form or to properly self-quarantine could draw a civil penalty of $500 per violation. A local NBC News report did not specify whether travelers would still be required to complete the Health Travel Form following the March 19 changeover.
Until the new policy change takes effect, visitors wishing to bypass quarantine requirements must provide negative results from a COVID-19 test administered in the 72 hours prior to entering the state. They can also test within the 72 hours following their arrival, quarantining until their results are reported.
Both PCR or antigen tests are acceptable, and results must be submitted to the Public Health Department commissioner.
Out-of-state visitors who have already recovered from COVID-19 can also be exempted from quarantine by submitting positive test results produced within the previous 90 days or other evidence of clinical recovery to the Department of Public Health.
Essential workers traveling across state lines for job-related purposes are also exempt from quarantine restrictions.
For more information, visit portal.ct.gov.
