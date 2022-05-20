Connecting With a Destination Through CityPass
Destination & Tourism Lauren Bowman May 20, 2022
It can be overwhelming traveling to a new city. Add in the multitude of stops of ‘must-see’ attractions and your budget may start to feel overwhelmed as well. But CityPass is offering an affordable option to change that. Currently located in 14 domestic cities and Toronto, the CityPass gives travelers access to top-rated destinations all at a discounted rate.
The mobile tickets are delivered instantly to your phone and can be used immediately after purchasing. However it’s important to read all the guidelines as each city – and attraction – may have different protocols. Especially with COVID-19 safety restrictions, museums and attractions may require visitors to make a reservation beforehand.
I recently used the CityPass to explore Atlanta, Georgia with my family. The mobile ticket from CityPass allowed us to skip the ticket lines and go straight to the entrances – saving us time. We simply scanned our phones on entry and enjoyed our day at the Georgia Aquarium before making our way to the World of Coca-Cola.
The Georgia Aquarium really is a must-see while visiting the city. My daughter loved it and has talked about it every day since. Guests get to walk through the middle of one of the tanks, surrounded by colorful fish, sea turtles and manta rays. There’s also a dolphin show, seal show, touch tanks and exhibits separated by aquatic ecosystems.
Just across the lawn sits the World of Coca-Cola, which was invented in the city and still has a headquarters here. The museum is filled with advertisement paraphernalia dedicated to the drink, the history of the soda, a behind-the-scenes look at how Coca-Cola is bottled and more. But perhaps the fan favorite is the Tasting Room. Here Coca-Cola products from around the world are available for visitors to taste. Just be warned – not all products are delicious (i.e. looking at you Beverly).
The CityPass in Atlanta allows visitors into five of six top-rated attractions, with four of them all within easy walking distance of one another. But with so much to do it may seem impossible to fit everything into one day. CityPass thought of this too and allows those that purchase the Atlanta CityPass up to nine days to use their tickets. This way you won’t feel rushed and can truly enjoy each experience.
In Boston, CityPass users can take a cruise around the harbor, visit the Harvard Museum of Natural History and more for a 47 percent savings. In Dallas, visitors can see the Perot Museum of Nature and Science (a must!), get a bird's eye view of the city at the Reunion Tower GeO-Deck and others all at a 49 percent savings.
So the next time you’re planning a trip to a new city, look to see if CityPass has a ticket package for you. You’ll get to visit quality attractions while also saving money.
Sponsored Content
-
A Modern Luxury Resort in Punta CanaPromoted by The Excellence Collection
-
Tropical Paradise in Cancun & Punta CanaPromoted by The Excellence Collection
-
ALGV Travel Advisor Appreciation MonthPromoted by ALG Vacations
-
For more information on Atlanta
For more Destination & Tourism News
More by Lauren Bowman
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS