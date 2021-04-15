Costa Rican Airport To Offer On-Site COVID-19 Tests
Destination & Tourism Lacey Pfalz April 15, 2021
Costa Rica’s Daniel Oduber Quirós International Airport (LIR), located in Liberia, has launched free COVID-19 antigen testing.
The airport has partnered with Laboratorios Echandi, a Costa Rican company that has more than sixty years of experience in health services. The costs range from $65 for antigen tests to $99 for RT PCR tests.
Passengers traveling to or from Guanacaste can receive a test at the airport. Passengers can schedule appointments for their tests, but walk-ins are also available. Airport staff will help inform travelers about the new testing facility, located in the East parking lot next to the airport’s terminal.
Once tested, the results are available within an hour or less in digital and printed formats. A QR code scanning system will also be implemented so that airlines can easily verify results.
For travelers coming back to the United States, tests can be scheduled up to 72 hours prior to boarding. Travelers can also schedule their tests up to four hours prior to departure on the same day of travel. San Jose International Airport is also preparing to offer on-site COVID-19 testing.
“Today, the Costa Rican Chamber of Health recognizes and applauds the opening of laboratory services to perform rapid tests for COVID-19 at the Daniel Oduber Quirós airport terminal. This is a very important country achievement that confirms the importance of public-private partnerships as a mechanism through which to advance towards better and greater access to health by the population. This openness, added to the work of setting up a network of more than 100 laboratories throughout the country that for months has been carrying out PCR and antigen tests, is a fundamental contribution in this inter-institutional collaboration to facilitate safe, efficient and affordable access to COVID-19 tests for international passengers and national travelers,” stated Massimo Manzi, Executive Director of the Costa Rican Chamber of Health.
