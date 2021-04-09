Cruise Lines To Rescue St. Vincent Residents Amid Volcano Threat
April 09, 2021
Residents of St. Vincent and the Grenadines (SVG) are evacuating from the main island of Saint Vincent after the country’s prime minister issued a disaster alert with the La Soufriere volcano in the midst of an eruption, according to multiple reports.
Video of the volcano posted to social media featured rising plumes of smoke and ash. A spokesperson from the Travel Agents Selling the Caribbean (TASC) group posted a video Friday showing the volcano erupting.
Do please pray for the people of St Vincent & the Grenadines. The La Soufriere volcano is currently erupting and the people in immediate danger are being taken to other islands. pic.twitter.com/kKNXBiOxfH— Mother Jean Yearwood (@jean_yearwood) April 9, 2021
An “actively growing lava dome” prompted the disaster alert Thursday from Dr. Ralph Gonsalves, the country’s prime minister. The designation indicates “an eruption is in progress or may begin without further warning,” according to SVG’s National Emergency Management Organization (NEMO).
NEMO officials warned of a “substantial prospect of disaster,” advising residents to “be ready, get your things in order.” St. Vincent residents will be evacuated to “safe areas” on the island’s Windward and Leeward sides, and to other Grenadine islands.
The Caribbean archipelago is home to more than 100,000 residents. The La Soufriere volcano is located at St. Vincent’s highest point and has displayed increased seismic activity since November.
Mia Mottley, Barbados’ prime minister, said in local press reports she has talked with Michael Bayley, Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.’s president and CEO, and said “help is on the way to St Vincent in the form of empty cruise vessels with just staff onboard to aid in the evacuation efforts.”
Motley had said the first ship should arrive in the waters of St Vincent and the Grenadines Thursday evening with “more tomorrow.”
Meanwhile, Carnival Cruise Line has also arranged to evacuate residents. “Carnival agreed to send two ships to St. Vincent to support humanitarian efforts to evacuate residents who are under threat from the volcanic eruption of La Soufriere,” said company officials in a statement.
“Carnival Paradise should arrive to St. Vincent by noon local time on Friday, and Carnival Legend should arrive this afternoon on Friday,” the statement added. “Each ship will accommodate up to 1,500 residents who will be transported to neighboring islands which have agreed to offer refuge out of harm’s way.
“All precautions will be taken to protect the health and safety of Carnival crew and the passengers who board the ships.”
