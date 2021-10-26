CTO To Celebrate Caribbean Tourism Month In November
Destination & Tourism Bruce Parkinson October 26, 2021
The Caribbean Tourism Organization (CTO) is preparing to celebrate Caribbean Tourism Month in November. Not surprisingly, the theme is ‘Caribbean Comeback.’
“It’s a theme that illustrates that as a region, we are on our way back from the devastating impact of the pandemic,” the CTO says in a press release. “Our member countries have worked tirelessly over the past 19 months to adapt to the ever-evolving environment thrust upon us by the pandemic.”
The organization says its member countries have implemented a range of initiatives and stringent protocols to ensure post-COVID competitiveness and to rebuild confidence in the sector.
CTO says it is seeing positive signs, not least from an increasing number of flights, including direct service to destinations that are either never had such service before, or have not had direct service for several years.
More positives: in the third quarter of 2021, some CTO member destinations recorded arrival numbers that rivalled, and in some instances, surpassed, the corresponding months in 2019.
“This by no means suggests that we are back to the pre-pandemic record numbers, and we remain fully aware of how quickly things can change with this virus,” the CTO says. “But it’s an encouraging sign that the Caribbean comeback is on.”
Utilizing its ‘Caribbean Comeback’ theme, the CTO offers this invitation:
“Come back to the Caribbean that you love and are familiar with, to enjoy again everything that first attracted you to our region. Come back for the warm weather, the cuisine, the outdoors, the culture, the sunsets, the adventure. Come back for weddings and honeymoons, for hiking, the beach, the lakes and waterfalls, the flora and fauna and the friendly and welcoming people.”
The CTO will launch a number of social media activities in observance of Caribbean Tourism Month, including a #CaribbeanComeback campaign. The group is encouraging travel advisors to participate and to share the hashtag as widely as possible.
CTO has declared that 2022 will be the “year of wellness in the Caribbean.”
“As we grapple with the mental and physical toll that COVID-19 has had on us and its effect on our well-being, we offer the Caribbean as the place to come back to for wellness,” the group says.
